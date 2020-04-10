Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of St. Thomas More’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
George Atkins Boys’ tennis
Wade Baillon Boys’ tennis
Spencer Burgin Baseball
Ian Clapper Boys’ track and field
George Comet Boys’ tennis
Sophia Damore Girls’ track and field
Sophie Dowling Girls’ soccer
Abby Goad Softball
Fran Hendrickson Girls’ track and field
Luke Herzog Baseball
Will Hoerner Baseball
Parker Jackson Baseball
Ryan Pinto Boys’ tennis
Corey Pollard Boys’ tennis
Emery Rulon Boys’ track and field
Ahmad Sawwan Boys’ tennis
Noelle Schacht Girls’ soccer
Joe Sellett Boys’ tennis
Jordan Smith Softball