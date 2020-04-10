Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of St. Thomas More’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

George Atkins Boys’ tennis

Wade Baillon Boys’ tennis

Spencer Burgin Baseball

Ian Clapper Boys’ track and field

George Comet Boys’ tennis

Sophia Damore Girls’ track and field

Sophie Dowling Girls’ soccer

Abby Goad Softball

Fran Hendrickson Girls’ track and field

Luke Herzog Baseball

Will Hoerner Baseball

Parker Jackson Baseball

Ryan Pinto Boys’ tennis

Corey Pollard Boys’ tennis

Emery Rulon Boys’ track and field

Ahmad Sawwan Boys’ tennis

Noelle Schacht Girls’ soccer

Joe Sellett Boys’ tennis

Jordan Smith Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

