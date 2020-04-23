A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Tri-County baseball player MITCH POLLOCK.
What has it been like for you not having a senior baseball season?
We went from practicing for like three weeks to it kind of just shut off after that. It was a shock, but really I’m just trying to stay active. Beginning of this, I was trying to keep my arm in shape and everything like that. And as it started to get longer, I realized that (we) probably weren’t going to play.
Have you gotten to speak with your teammates about what it feels like not getting to practice and play?
Yeah, it’s definitely crazy. We’ve been talking a little bit about how we want to get back out there. ... We thought we were going to be really good this year, so it just stinks that we don’t get to play. But I play three sports, so it’s just so weird not coming home from school and then going to practice. It’s very odd.
Why did you feel like the team was going to be strong this season?
We had a good senior group. We didn’t have a ton, but we had some good leaders. And we had some younger kids who got a lot of playing time last year coming in as freshmen. I think we were ready. The first two or so weeks of practice, we really looked like we were ready.
What has the experience been like of playing baseball for Tri-County?
There are so many opportunities for meeting new people and bringing all those classes in from the other schools. I go to Shiloh, so growing up and playing junior high ball, all you know is Shiloh. You play against (Kansas and Oakland kids), and when you finally start getting kids who are athletic in different classes, in different schools, it’s really cool.
What’s a defining memory of your time with Tri-County baseball?
Last year in our first round of regionals, we played Central A&M in a 10-inning game, and it was wild. We played at Meridian, and it was probably one of the longest baseball games I’ve ever played in. It was crazy. We ended up losing, but it was awesome to go 10 innings with those guys and that senior group last year.