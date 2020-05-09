TUSCOLA — Possessing a 2.10 ERA in any level of baseball is something few pitchers would scoff at.
That’s the figure right-hander Ryan Bartley compiled in his junior season with Tuscola, achieved across just shy of 30 innings tossed.
“It just came down to the work I put in in the offseason,” said Bartley, now a Warriors senior. “Coach (Adam) Carver really saw me developing, and he was my JV coach my sophomore year and really got to see what my pitching looked like beforehand.
“So he knew what to expect out of me when he became (Tuscola’s) head coach.”
Could Carver, now in his second year leading the varsity Warriors, have known Bartley would be his No. 3 pitcher in 2019 with such an ERA, though?
“He had a really good year last year, to be honest,” Carver said. “He was just overshadowed. Logan and Lucas were two of the best pitchers in the area last season.”
That’d be Logan Tabeling and Lucas Kresin, who tied for the area’s 2019 pitching wins lead with nine apiece and boasted ERAs of 1.27 and 1.77, respectively. Tabeling is the defending News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year and a Wright State signee. Kresin is inked at Illinois-Springfield.
Both were juniors with Bartley, too, as Tuscola qualified for its second Class 2A super-sectional in as many years.
So was Bartley going to cede the main spotlight to Tabeling and Kresin again in 2020?
It’s impossible to say, given the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out IHSA spring sports state series last month. But Bartley took steps to make himself an even more prominent hurler for the Warriors in his last prep run.
“He was looking good,” Carver said. “He had essentially three pitches he was able to throw for strikes consistently. His velocity was better overall.
“We had one team scrimmage, and none of the guys really touched him up very well.”
That’s been a trademark of Bartley’s time on the mound in Tuscola black and old gold. Even if it wasn’t always in a varsity role.
But Bartley long has been primed to soar as a high school pitcher. He started taking to the position at age 8 and attended United States Speciality Sport Association pitching clinics from that time through the end of his preteen years.
On Father’s Day when Bartley was either 13 or 14, he flung a no-hitter and collected two doubles and a triple at the plate.
“I really started to see myself as a pitcher when I was probably 12,” Bartley said. “That’s when I really took pitching seriously.
“My curveball started to break like it should, and my changeup’s worked every now and then. My fastball’s accuracy was getting better. The speed was picking up with travel ball.”
And Bartley couldn’t have walked into much better of a situation from a high school team perspective.
The Warriors were coming off back-to-back 28-win campaigns when Bartley reached ninth grade, on the precipice of their Class 2A third-place showing of 2018.
Bartley could look up to new teammates like Noah Pierce, Andrew Erickson, Cade Kresin and Cale Sementi when it came to mound presence. Not to mention working alongside Tabeling and Lucas Kresin.
“I love working with those guys,” Bartley said. “They’re great. They keep you sharp. Iron sharpens iron.”
Of course, it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for Bartley. And not just in the sense that he hasn’t always been a varsity option for Tuscola.
More like the time, during a sophomore year JV game, Bartley was stretching in the dugout when a gust of wind blew shut a nearby door. It clamped down on the index and middle fingers on Bartley’s pitching hand, and he couldn’t grip a baseball for two weeks.
Not even that could slow Bartley completely.
Following his strong junior showing, he set aside prep football to focus completely on baseball. He put on between 15 and 20 pounds with a consistent weightlifting, running, hitting and pitching program.
“More muscle is just better for baseball,” Bartley said. “I hear a lot of skinny guys saying they need to find ways to bulk up, and it’s honestly the truth. ... It gets you more velocity on the mound (and) more velocity batting.”
Bartley was aiming to keep his 2020 ERA as close to zero as possible while lowering his walks from last year’s average of about two per nine innings. He also hoped to pump up his batting average from .367 to the .450 neighborhood.
This could’ve more easily found him a college home alongside Tabeling and Lucas Kresin. Now, he’s left to sell himself to coaches without a senior year highlight reel.
“It was a terrible blow,” Bartley said. “It just completely wrecked my world, I guess you could say.”
Bartley is, at the very least, hoping for a summer league stint with the Champaign Recruits. He said he’s received interest from Division II and III four-year programs, as well as Division I and II junior-college clubs.
In the meantime, he’s working out with Tuscola teammates when he can in a pandemic environment, especially trying to connect with fellow seniors who can relate to his current struggle.
“The ride (with the Warriors has) been great,” Bartley said. “I wish it didn’t end the way it did, but it’s been an honor to represent the town (and) represent the team.”