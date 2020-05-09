Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Tuscola’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Ryan Bartley Baseball
Tanner Campbell Boys’ track and field
Mason Day Boys’ track and field
Karli Dean Girls’ track and field
Carissa Denny Softball
Ben Dixon Boys’ track and field
Brandon Douglas Boys’ track and field
Josh Dyer Boys’ track and field
Marcus Holmes Boys’ track and field
Silas Hortin Boys’ track and field
Abbey Jacob Softball
Sophie James Softball
River Kanitz Boys’ track and field
Jacob Kibler Baseball
Lucas Kresin Baseball
Colin Lewis Boys’ track and field
Hannah Lemay Girls’ track and field
Molly Liffick Girls’ track and field
Sergio Martinez Boys’ track and field
Zach Mattingly Boys’ track and field
Caleigh Parsley Girls’ track and field
Jonah Pierce Baseball
Coulson Poffenberger Boys’ track and field
Jake Reed Boys’ track and field
Logan Tabeling Baseball
Nicholas Woods Boys’ track and field
Max Wyninger Baseball