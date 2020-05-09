Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Tuscola’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Ryan Bartley Baseball

Tanner Campbell Boys’ track and field

Mason Day Boys’ track and field

Karli Dean Girls’ track and field

Carissa Denny Softball

Ben Dixon Boys’ track and field

Brandon Douglas Boys’ track and field

Josh Dyer Boys’ track and field

Marcus Holmes Boys’ track and field

Silas Hortin Boys’ track and field

Abbey Jacob Softball

Sophie James Softball

River Kanitz Boys’ track and field

Jacob Kibler Baseball

Lucas Kresin Baseball

Colin Lewis Boys’ track and field

Hannah Lemay Girls’ track and field

Molly Liffick Girls’ track and field

Sergio Martinez Boys’ track and field

Zach Mattingly Boys’ track and field

Caleigh Parsley Girls’ track and field

Jonah Pierce Baseball

Coulson Poffenberger Boys’ track and field

Jake Reed Boys’ track and field

Logan Tabeling Baseball

Nicholas Woods Boys’ track and field

Max Wyninger Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

