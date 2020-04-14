TOM KIMBALL’s seventh Unity baseball club was gearing up to play on a brand-new turf field before IHSA officials suspended spring sports. He discusses that and more while eyeing a May start to the campaign:
What was the reaction when you go from getting to practice on your revamped field to having all activities postponed?
It was disappointing for a couple different reasons. First of all, it was disappointing for our seniors. ... We had some really good practices and really good enthusiasm, and a lot of that is due to, I think, we were going to have a pretty competitive team. And, on top of that, we have one of the nicest fields now around. ... I feel like we were probably getting practices that other schools probably weren’t getting. From Day 1, we were full-fledged, two hours on the field doing full practices. That’s because of the new field.
How were you feeling about your 2020 roster?
We have a group right now that has good team chemistry and was excited to play baseball. Just a real quality group to work with. They were as excited as we’ve had a team be in the last couple years. You could tell by the chemistry that this team was ready to go and excited to play and excited to play together.
How would you prepare for a shortened season, if one occurs?
None of us have been through this before. You hear different things all the time about maybe they’ll try to get some season in May and then push it back into June, play the state series in June. ... I think we’re all in this together trying to figure out what would be the best-case scenario. ... What would be best is if they get some sort of, any kind of game for the seniors. Just if they got 10, 15 games and played the regional. That would be something that they could say they were part of in their last season.
How would you assess your tenure with Unity baseball thus far?
It’s been a great place to coach, and of course the community is a great place to raise a family. Our family has loved it here. And now I’m getting to the point where my son is at the age where he’s going to be a varsity baseball contributor. That’s been something he and I have looked forward to for a long time, and now it’s here. He was set to be a part of this season. ... And then the baseball program, we started off and we had a run there of 20-win seasons, and we struggled the last couple years a little bit. But I think, overall, we’ve developed a program that, I think, does things the right way.