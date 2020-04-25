JASON CONN’s most recent Villa Grove/Heritage baseball program — based out of Broadlands — nearly knocked off sectional finalist St. Joseph-Ogden in a regional semifinal in 2019, setting high hopes for the Hawks’ 2020 run that was ended by a pandemic:
Despite a short playoff stay, what did last year’s team do for expectations this season?
I was really looking forward to this year. We started five to six sophomores last year, so we had a good group of juniors on top of our seniors coming back this year. We had some seniors that got some big innings in for us last year on the mound, as juniors. We were looking forward to seeing what they could do as seniors. It’s disappointing, to say the least.
How did you try and help the guys through the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season?
It’s kind of (one of) those big moments in history. I sat down with the guys at the beginning of practice on that Thursday (in March) and just kind of talked to them about it. At the time, we kind of thought it was going to be a blessing for us because we were supposed to have six of our kids on a trip to (Washington) D.C., and our starting shortstop had broken his foot during basketball. So he wasn’t going to be released until probably April 1. I was trying to put a positive spin on it. And now, obviously, we’d do anything to play those games if we could.
What has it been like to lead this cooperative team?
This was going to be my fifth season there at VG/H, and to me, once we all get together, it’s one group of guys. Maybe your first couple days you see a little bit of separation, but that’s just guys getting used to each other again. ... Once you get into practices and get going through drills ... everybody gets along really well. ... When you’re part of that, you don’t see the Villa Grove kids, you don’t see the Heritage (kids) — you don’t see that.
What will your team’s eventual return to the diamond mean to your program?
It’ll help a little bit with the younger guys. At the end of each season, we always let the seniors talk about the last game, anything they want to leave our kids with. Every year you hear them say, “Don’t take any of this for advantage. You’re going to miss this.” And now they don’t even get to have their one last season. They really did get cheated. So I think these younger kids, knowing that something like this has occurred in their lifetime, I’m hoping to see maybe even more of a sense of urgency. They won’t take it for granted.