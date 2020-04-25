Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Villa Grove and Heritage’s senior spring sport athletes:

Ragin Baker Villa Grove softball

Jacob Carlson Baseball

Reagan Cheely Villa Grove softball

Nathan Chewning Baseball

Tanner Clodfelder Boys’ track and field

Gage Dann Baseball

Kailee Eldridge Heritage softball

Maris Eversole Villa Grove softball

Aliya Holloman Heritage softball

Libby Floyd Girls’ track and field

Molly Mixell Villa Grove softball

Keagan Patterson Baseball

Zayzen Price Boys’ track and field

Jordyn Ray Villa Grove softball

Trevor Reberger Boys’ track and field

Sam Reno Boys’ track and field

Heather Rentfro Girls’ track and field

Storm Runyan Girls’ track/Heritage softball

Matt Rutledge Baseball

Kehm Shirley Boys’ track and field

Carter Smith Baseball

Ierik Sorenson Boys’ track and field

Owen Weisman Baseball

Taylor Wilson Girls’ track and field

Noelle Woodmansee Heritage softball

Note: Villa Grove and Heritage are not a softball cooperative

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

