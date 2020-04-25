Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Villa Grove and Heritage’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Ragin Baker Villa Grove softball
Jacob Carlson Baseball
Reagan Cheely Villa Grove softball
Nathan Chewning Baseball
Tanner Clodfelder Boys’ track and field
Gage Dann Baseball
Kailee Eldridge Heritage softball
Maris Eversole Villa Grove softball
Aliya Holloman Heritage softball
Libby Floyd Girls’ track and field
Molly Mixell Villa Grove softball
Keagan Patterson Baseball
Zayzen Price Boys’ track and field
Jordyn Ray Villa Grove softball
Trevor Reberger Boys’ track and field
Sam Reno Boys’ track and field
Heather Rentfro Girls’ track and field
Storm Runyan Girls’ track/Heritage softball
Matt Rutledge Baseball
Kehm Shirley Boys’ track and field
Carter Smith Baseball
Ierik Sorenson Boys’ track and field
Owen Weisman Baseball
Taylor Wilson Girls’ track and field
Noelle Woodmansee Heritage softball
Note: Villa Grove and Heritage are not a softball cooperative