Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Westville’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Raef Burke Boys’ track and field
Hayden Davis Baseball
Cyrus Dougherty Baseball
Emilee Eller Softball
Parker Farrell Baseball
Maizy Lawnicki Softball
Donnie McMasters Boys’ track and field
Taylor Milholland Softball
Jordan Ogle Girls’ track and field
Jaiden Porter Boys’ track and field
Dawson Pruitt Baseball
Dalton Rolinitis Baseball/Boys’ track
Daphne Williamson Girls’ track and field
Jaylie Willis Girls’ track and field