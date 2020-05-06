Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Westville’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Raef Burke Boys’ track and field

Hayden Davis Baseball

Cyrus Dougherty Baseball

Emilee Eller Softball

Parker Farrell Baseball

Maizy Lawnicki Softball

Donnie McMasters Boys’ track and field

Taylor Milholland Softball

Jordan Ogle Girls’ track and field

Jaiden Porter Boys’ track and field

Dawson Pruitt Baseball

Dalton Rolinitis Baseball/Boys’ track

Daphne Williamson Girls’ track and field

Jaylie Willis Girls’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

