Numerous area and non-local high school and youth athletic ventures, along with other activities have been postponed or canceled in response to growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
The biggest shoe to drop came Thursday evening when the Illinois High School Association canceled the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A boys’ basketball state tournaments, as well as any remaining sectional and super-sectional games.
The 1A and 2A state semifinal games were slated to tip off Friday, with state championship games and third-place games set for Saturday. In 3A and 4A, sectional title games were scheduled to be played Friday night, with super-sectional games next Tuesday before the state semifinal games, third-place games and state championship games were slated to take place March 20-21.
The organization’s initial plan, released Thursday morning, was to continue on with the events at Peoria’s Carver Arena, but with just 60 spectators permitted in the building per team.
Instead, the IHSA decided to call off all games still on the table, having them join the 1A and 2A Three-Point Showdown events that were previously postponed.
Arcola’s Kacee Moore, Uni High’s Ethan Mok-Chi and Oakwood’s Jayden Cox and Brevin Wells had qualified to compete in one of those showcases at Carver Arena.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said Thursday night that multiple schools participating or hosting events have been forced to withdraw from those roles.
“The Board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline,” Anderson said. “We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.”
The IHSA has had a boys’ basketball state tournament since 1907, and this is the first year a state champion will not be decided.
Perhaps the most expansive adjustments locally happened in at least 13 different high schools by Thursday evening.
A Unit 4 release Thursday afternoon announced the school district “will immediately cancel all travel, competitions and community gatherings from Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, April 5, 2020,” affecting Centennial and Champaign Central.
That came on the heels of a now-superseded decision handed down by Unit 4 officials earlier Thursday “to cancel district-sponsored and district-affiliated long-distance, international trips as well as out-of-state, multi-day trips through March 23.”
The Urbana, Rantoul, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Fisher and Heritage school districts on Thursday opted for the same approach to Unit 4, announcing they’d banned “all travel, competitions and community gatherings” through April 5. Schlarman and St. Thomas More both made similar announcements on Thursday, while Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton said in an e-mail Thursday “we have been directed to cancel all events or activities at this time.”
Danville is canceling all of its events from Friday through March 30 before re-evaluating the situation at the end of the month.
Uni High officials on Thursday announced all “athletic practices and competitions will be suspended” beginning Friday “until further notice.”
The Illineks also were slated to host a track and field meet Thursday night at the University of Illinois Armory, but that too was canceled. Uni High athletic director Tim Bicknell said the reason for this was “to avoid bringing hundreds of student-athletes, families and fans into close contact.”
Uni High is a laboratory school located on the University of Illinois campus. The high school’s Twitter account Thursday posted “as part of the University of Illinois, Uni High will suspend in-person classes and hold class remotely/online starting on March 23, for a limited time. Uni will hold in-person classes Thursday and Friday.”
Four upcoming out-of-state trips for local athletic programs also were canceled.
Centennial baseball, Champaign Central baseball, St. Thomas More baseball and Urbana softball no longer will travel for multi-day, multi-game ventures that were scheduled to begin Monday. All but Central were planning to go to Florida, while the Maroons had plans in Tennessee.
“Everybody, I think, was disappointed, but they also kind of understand,” Central baseball coach John Staab said. “It’s frustrating, for sure.”
Sabers coach Scott Runyan told The News-Gazette that STM opted not to travel “because of the virus and the recommendation from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.”
Tigers coach Bill Harmon’s softball athletes have a spring trip every other year — as opposed to annual treks for the other three teams — which made the situation especially difficult for his two seniors.
“The girls are disappointed,” Harmon said. “We had shirts made up for the trip. This (would’ve been) the first and only time we’ll ever play on St. Patrick’s Day. We had special uniforms for that. Now we don’t use those.”
Other future track and field meets also were called off Thursday, including events scheduled Saturday and March 21 at Eastern Illinois University.
IHSA officials on a media teleconference Thursday afternoon suggested member schools “adhere to recommendations of the local medical department” when deciding what to do about upcoming spring sports events.
Anderson later clarified that position on Thursday evening, saying in a statement that the IHSA has not made any decisions related to spring state tournaments at this time.
“We respect the NCAA’s decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams,” Anderson said. “At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests.”
Remaining IHSA state series events later this month in debate, drama and group interpretation, and scholastic bowl were also canceled on Thursday night.