Returning from Tommy John surgery and aiming to play in the upcoming Akron baseball season after two years at Lincoln Trail College, the 2017 Georgetown-Ridge Farm grad checks in with preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS:
How did you connect with Akron?
It’s the baseball program’s first year back at the University of Akron after four or five years off. They had to cut the baseball team due to money. So they hired Chris Sabo. He played with the Cincinnati Reds. He’s a Cincinnati Reds hall of famer, too. He took over as head coach and hired two assistants. And one of the assistants, coach Dan McKinney, reached out to me, told me he saw me pitch in the summer (of 2018) when I played for the Terre Haute Rex (of the Prospect League), and said that he really liked what I brought to the table and wanted to bring me on a visit.
Why was Akron the place for you?
Really liked all the coaches, really liked the facilities. We just got a brand-new stadium. I just feel like it’s the best opportunity for me, and that’s why I chose there.
What does it mean to be one of the guys to help restart this program?
It’s pretty special, honestly, being able to help restart the program and hopefully bring a MAC championship this year and every year that I’m there. I just want to be part of something special, and that’s why I chose Akron.
But you’ve been dealing with an offseason injury as well, correct?
Yeah, I had Tommy John surgery in April. As of (Thursday), I’m a little over eight months post-op, so I’m throwing off the mound right now at about 60 to 65 percent. So we’re making progress. Usually Tommy John’s about a year or a little less. I’m hoping I can play this year. We’ll see how everything plays out.
What’s the recovery process been like?
At first, it was just really tough. Just trying to get over that I won’t be able to play for an entire year and everything I do is limited, that’s just very tough for me. But, honestly, it kind of helped me find myself, who I truly am, and just made me appreciate this game even more. And I just can’t wait to get back out there and play because I’ve been busting my butt trying to get back to normal.
What is there for you to work on once you do get fully healthy?
Just get back to being myself — the guy that pounds the zone, doesn’t really walk anybody and just to try and be as consistent as I can every time I go out and pitch. I think if I can do all those things, success is going to be right there.