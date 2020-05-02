CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Jackson remembers being “hard-headed” as a Champaign Central sophomore when John Staab broached the topic.
“He told me a while back my success was going to be on the mound,” the now-senior baseball player said of the Maroons’ longtime baseball coach. “(Staab told me), ‘Everyone wants to see you on the mound. The outfield is fun, and I get that’s what you want to do, but in all actuality, I think the mound is your best bet.’”
It pained Jackson to consider giving up his at-bats — something he’d have to do as a pitcher past high school. Understandable with his junior-year hitting average of .342 for Central.
Maybe he just needed to hear this piece of advice from someone else for it to sink in.
And that’s exactly what happened when Jackson linked with Deerfield-based Meister Sports Management — specifically with Barry Meister and Cameron Cummins — during a summer 2018 Florida showcase.
“I guess I caught their eye,” Jackson said. “After the showcase they called us, and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re advisers. We’d like to advise (your family).’ It was kind of a good fit. I felt confident with them.”
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson has drawn the confidence of another party since then, as he’ll be playing baseball at John A. Logan College.
The NJCAA Division I institution has a penchant for getting its athletes into four-year baseball programs. Twenty-four former Volunteers were playing on such a stage during the 2020 season, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college sports across the nation.
“They’ve done a lot of developing as far as a lot of pitchers,” Jackson said. “I needed to go to a school that was going to help me further my development in a position I just started.”
Jackson already is drawing solid reviews on the bump. A report on his Perfect Game recruiting profile reads that Jackson has a “very fast arm” and “has lots of work to do mechanically, but has a high ceiling with work and repetitions.” It wraps up by saying he’s a “very interesting player who will need some patience.”
“My advisers, they really helped me out,” Jackson said. “They said my future was probably best on the mound.”
Jackson received ample work in that role during his summer 2019 stint in Georgia with the East Coast Sox.
“It actually went pretty well,” said Jackson, who added that his pitching arsenal includes two-seam and cut fastballs, a slider and a change-up, with a split-fingered fastball currently in development. Jackson’s Perfect Game profile also describes a “big, slow curveball.”
“I had to adjust to it, but once I finally adjusted, I felt pretty good about it,” Jackson continued. “I started getting a lot of attention as far as on the mound than I used to get when I was in the outfield.”
That was likely to increase in Jackson’s final slate with Central baseball, since 2019 five-game winner Jake Meyer had graduated.
“Me and (Staab) had a conversation, ‘Do you feel more comfortable being a starter or a closer?’” Jackson said. “I said starter. He got me on the mound during scrimmages and stuff. Everything went pretty well.”
With IHSA spring sports state series canceled, Jackson won’t get to give Maroons fans what Staab told Jackson years ago they wanted to see.
“It was definitely kind of heartbreaking,” Jackson said. “It was a team full of seniors. We were all pretty close. ... I was really looking forward to playing with them guys this year.”
Even though Jackson didn’t take the mound nearly as much with Central as he might have via an earlier commitment to pitching, Jackson doesn’t feel he’d be headed to John A. Logan without his experience as a Maroon.
“It’s humbled me. It’s made me want to work harder,” Jackson said. “The coaching staff, they were always behind my back.”