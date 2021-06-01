In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17-5, Armstrong-Potomac 7-4. The host Blue Devils (14-5) swept a Vermilion Valley Conference doubleheader from the Trojans (7-11), using relentless offense to take the six-inning opener and timely hitting to snag the five-inning nightcap. Dawson Dodd tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for BHRA, which acquired two RBI apiece from Anthony Jordan and Drake Nelson on top of Rance Bryant‘s three walks, two hits and three runs scored. A-P’s Gavin Parkerson hit a home run among three hits and four RBI in Game 1, while Gary Jones also hit a home run and finished with two RBI. BHRA tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk off with a win in the second game. Eric Watson‘s sacrifice fly tied the game at 4, and Weston Strawser scored on a two-out wild pitch for the winning run. Dodd and Tuff Elson also produced an RBI for the Blue Devils in their second win. Rylee Showalter walked three times and scored twice for the Trojans in Game 2.
➜ Cissna Park 10, Grace Christian 3. The visiting Timberwolves (8-10) scored in six of seven innings to earn a nonconference win. Malaki Verkler‘s three hits, two RBI and two runs showed the way for Cissna Park’s offense, which received four hits and three runs from Bryce Sluis and two runs apiece from Gavin Spitz and Brayden Bruens.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 11, LeRoy 2. The visiting Panthers (18-6) fell behind 6-0 after two innings and couldn’t recover in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Ty Egan knocked in a run for LeRoy in defeat.
➜ Milford 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4. Max Cook‘s two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the host Bearcats (10-5) to walk off with a VVC win versus the Buffaloes (5-7). Aaron Banning and Payton Harwood each doubled and drove in two runs for Milford, and both Cook and Banning finished with two hits. Cale Steinbaugh blasted a three-run homer for most of G-RF/C’s offensive output, and Brayden Nale added two hits and an RBI.
➜ Monticello 7, Pontiac 6. Joey Sprinkle belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the host Sages (12-6) to push them past their Illini Prairie Conference foe. Sprinkle already was having a strong day and finished 3 for 3 with three RBI, also picking up the pitching win in relief. Cole Smith (two runs) and Jake Edmondson (one RBI, two runs) also chipped in offensively for Monticello, which won its eighth game in a row.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-10, Iroquois West 3-7. The host Panthers (13-6) steamrolled the Raiders (8-5) over four innings to win Game 1 of this Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader, then outlasted them in the nightcap to earn a sweep. PBL scored at least three runs in each inning during the opener. Charlie Pound (3 for 4, four RBI), Gavin Coplea (3 for 4, two RBI, four runs), Jarred Gronsky (2 for 3, one RBI, three runs) and Kayden Snelling (1 for 3, two RBI) all played big roles in that outburst. IW’s Damon Fowler drove in two runs in the first game. The Raiders actually outhit the Panthers 13-5 in Game 2, but six IW errors paired with 10 PBL walks made the difference. Coplea drove in two runs and scored twice for the Panthers, and Pound bagged two hits and an RBI. The Raiders’ Lucas Frank (three hits, two runs) and Peyton Rhodes (two hits, one RBI, two runs) paced IW’s attack in Game 2.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 1. The host Spartans (28-2) remained perfect in IPC play with one game remaining — Tuesday at IVC — behind the pitching triumvirate of Tyler Altenbaumer, Ty Pence and Crayton Burnett. The trio allowed three hits and struck out 10 — Altenbaumer’s eight in 42/3 innings led the way — as SJ-O won its 16th consecutive game. Hayden Brazelton and Coby Miller each drove in a run, and both Brazelton and Isaiah Immke swatted two hits.
➜ Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 7. The visiting Warriors (10-6) extended their win streak to four during this Central Illinois Conference game. Caden Baer was a force out of the lineup’s No. 9 spot for Tuscola, recording three hits and driving in two runs. Ben Tiezzi (two hits, two RBI) and Haven Hatfield (two hits, two walks, two runs) also stepped up at the plate in the victory.
➜ Unity 10, St. Thomas More 2. The visiting Rockets took a 9-0 lead after three innings and didn't relinquish it in an IPC win. Brock Suding went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Unity (13-6), while Tyler Hensch was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Dillon Rutledge was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Damian Knoll worked six innings to pick up the win and also hit a solo home run. Noah Eyman drove in both runs for St. Thomas More (7-12) and Ryan Hendrickson added a triple.
➜ Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 5. Bryce Burnett homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers (6-7) in their VVC win over the Cornjerkers (3-14) at Legion Field in Tilton. Landen Haurez doubled and drove in two runs, Drew Wichtowski and Ethan McMasters each added two hits for Westville. Hoopeston Area’s offense was led by Ben Brown (2 for 3, two RBI), Mason Rush (2 for 4, one RBI) and Keygan Field (2 for 4).
In softball➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-2, Armstrong-Potomac 2-8. The host Blue Devils (9-9) and Trojans (6-12) split a Vermilion Valley Conference doubleheader. Gada Bryant hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple while finishing with four RBI in Game 1 for BHRA, which received seven innings of seven-strikeout pitching from Laynee Dickison. A-P’s Denley Heller and LeAnne Rogers each produced two hits in the loss. The Trojans flipped the script in Game 2 behind two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored by Heller, another home run by Carlyn Crozier, 3-for-3 hitting from Laney Duden and seven innings of eight-strikeout pitching from Kyla Bullington. Hannah Howe drove in both of the Blue Devils’ runs in the second game.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. The host Spartans (25-7) fell in an Illini Prairie Conference game when IVC scored in the top of the eighth inning to break a 4-all tie. Shayne Immke continued a torrid hitting streak with two solo home runs and a triple. Addie Martinie‘s three hits and two hits apiece from Peyton Jones and Kaylee Ward also fueled SJ-O.
➜ LeRoy 10, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0. Karlee Eastham allowed just three hits in a complete-game pitching effort for the host Panthers (19-11) who cruised to a six-inning Heart of Illinois Conference win. Eastham struck out four and received offensive support from Callie Warlow (4 for 4 with four RBI), Lynsee Clow (two RBI) and Jasmine Conn (two RBI).
➜ Olympia 6, Prairie Central 5. The visiting Hawks (4-10) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead but permitted three runs in the bottom of that inning to drop an IPC heartbreaker. Katelind Winterland homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Prairie Central.
➜ Pontiac 9, Monticello 1. The host Sages (8-9) allowed five first-inning runs to their IPC opponent and couldn’t bounce back. Lizzie Stiverson tripled and scored Monticello’s lone run.
➜ Salt Fork 10, Oakwood 0. Mackenzie Russell hurled a five-inning no-hitter for the host Storm (8-10), which won its fourth consecutive game by shutting down the Comets (4-10-1) in VVC play. Russell struck out 12 and walked just one in the circle, and she also notched three RBI on the day. Kendyl Hurt (three hits, three RBI, two runs) and Jaiden Baum (three hits, two RBI) also made key contributions for Salt Fork. Ashlynn Pinnick drew the aforementioned lone walk for Oakwood.
➜ Tuscola 10, Warrensburg-Latham 2. The visiting Warriors (19-0) produced all of their runs in the first four innings to pick up a Central Illinois Conference victory and clinch the conference championship in the process. Jessie Martin and Isabelle Wilcox each drove in two runs for Tuscola, and both Martin and Marissa Russo turned in two hits to support Kaitlyn Reifsteck‘s complete-game pitching. Reifsteck struck out 10 and allowed four hits.
➜ Unity 16-13, St. Thomas More 0-3. The visiting Rockets (20-2) rolled past the Sabers (0-14) in an IPC doubleheader, winning Game 1 in three innings and Game 2 in five frames. Taylor Henry threw a perfect game in the opener and struck out eight of the nine hitters she faced. Hailey Flesch and Grace Renfrow each doubled twice for Unity in the opener, and both Flesch and Maddie Reed recorded four RBI. Renfrow, Grace Frye and Allyson England each added two RBI. Unity continued chugging along in Game 2 as Ashlyn Miller homered among three hits and knocked in two runs. Taylor Drennan (three RBI), Bridget Henry (two hits, two RBI, two runs) and Leigha Fincal (two RBI) all chipped in for the Rockets’ offense in the nightcap. Emily Ritter hit a first-inning three-run homer for STM to briefly put the Sabers ahead.
