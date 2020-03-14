Let’s cut right to the chase: The News-Gazette’s annual Faces of Spring photo shoot, slated for this Sunday at our downtown Champaign office, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
We hated to make that announcement because the Faces series really was taking off with enhancements made to it earlier this school year.
We’ve added a social media station — almost a red carpet of sorts for our high school athletes — as well as a radio station and a GIF-making station. You’ve seen the fruits of these labors in print and online as well as heard them on our many radio stations.
Unfortunately, things will be a little different for our spring sports stars than they were for the kids of fall and winter.
I will be discussing with athletic directors and coaches, at a date when things aren’t so hectic, the possibility of having schools submit a couple athlete photos for each sport to run in our pages.
There’s no guarantee this will happen, but it’s probably the only way we can maintain any semblance of Faces for spring 2020. Rescheduling the entire photo shoot isn’t in the cards at this time.
With various other large gatherings being canceled in an effort to contain the possible transmission of the coronavirus, we felt it’d be irresponsible to hold our own large gathering and risk getting many kids and any other attendees sick.
With that said, it’s worth noting spring sports are not completely sidelined around the area. Many schools’ officials made the decision Thursday and Friday to temporarily postpone their spring events, the majority through Sunday, April 5. But not all have done that as I’m writing this, and the IHSA has not made any formal ruling on spring events.
“The IHSA has not made any decisions related to spring sport tournaments at this time,” the organization press release read Thursday night. That also goes for regular-season games, meets and tournaments, despite what some seem to think. Whoever runs the actual IHSA Twitter account — blue checkmark and all — took the time Thursday night to reply to a post about the IHSA suspending all spring practices with, “This is not accurate.”
Be wary from whom you get your information at this time. Both IHSA and high school officials are great starting points, as they’re the ones directly making decisions pertaining to any schedule alteration.
As always, myself and others in our sports department will do our best to pass along these pieces of information and more as we learn about them.