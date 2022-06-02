LEROY — Brody Bennett finally found a moment of peace in a town fervent for LeRoy Panthers baseball.
On Monday, the sophomore entered the sectional final against St. Thomas More as a pinch-runner and scored the deciding run of LeRoy’s 4-3 win. The Panthers were met with a hero’s welcome upon their return as the town’s fire department lent several engines to escort the team into town.
Nearly 48 hours later, teammate Cylas Marcum was handing him his food at Millie’s Chill and Grill, a popular local stop. The crowd outside the stand was sparse just before noon.
“This has been incredible,” Bennett said. “It’s not usually every day you go to a state tournament, especially in a small town like LeRoy and only playing 1A baseball. I think this is awesome.”
It’s a run that has energized LeRoy’s 3,500 residents. On a sleepy Wednesday morning draped with clouds and dampened by rain, the baseball team was the talk of the town.
Employees at True Value were discussing where to watch the game online. Just up the road, the marquee at IGA flashed a message of good luck in the school’s colors, maroon and gold.
The Panthers logo near the counter at Pizzeria Roma stood out more than usual.
“Around here, we’ve had a lot of big tables and teams coming in,” said Nicholas Compiseno, a 2019 LeRoy graduate.
Panthers head coach Wayne Meyer was one of Compiseno’s teachers when Compiseno was in high school. He particularly enjoyed Meyer’s English III and film classes.
In his 27th season at the helm of the baseball program, Meyer is a favorite among locals.
“He’s as good as there is,” said True Value employee Joe Egan. “He’s a good guy; both my boys played for him. … I’ve told people years and years ago, go to a Wayne Meyer practice and you’ll love it.”
True Value, Millie’s and other local businesses that rely on high-schoolers will have a hard time finding workers Friday when the Panthers take the field against Louisville at Dozer Park. First pitch is slated for noon.
The solution is simple for Millie’s.
“For small businesses, you know, we’re just behind our boys,” said shop owner Mindi Marcum, Cylas’ mother. “We’re probably closing for lunch on Friday and then we’ll reopen later that night.”
Meyer’s nearly three-decade run at LeRoy began when Mindi was still a student at LeRoy High. At one point, she helped keep the scorebook during games.
“It’s been that long ago that it’s good to see him succeed,” Mindi said. “This group of boys, they’re a pretty close-knit group. Even the kids that aren’t on the team travel to games and support them.”
The Panthers have found inspiration in this being the veteran coach’s first state tournament run.
“I’ve been playing for him since fifth grade,” Bennett said. “He always has just the right amount of push to always be motivating you. He deserves to go to state, and that’s where we’re going.”
In Meyer’s first season, the 1996 Panthers mustered just seven wins. Before losing seasons could become a trend, Meyer’s 1997 squad mounted a 19-win season, and only twice since have the Panthers won fewer than 13 games.
But only Meyer’s 2016 team advanced to the sectional round. That was also the year that the boys’ basketball team charged through Class 1A to capture its first and only state title. The same spirit that was evident then has reemerged.
“It gets the blood pumping,” said Maddux Marcum, Cylas’ twin brother who also works at Millie’s. “A small community coming together like this and having more people show up to their sporting events than these big schools, private schools … it’s really special because everybody is involved.”
Maddux recalls watching the basketball team’s run to the state title alongside Cylas, their friend Jack and what felt like the rest of LeRoy.
“They had a massive student section,” he said, noting that the energy had waned in the years since.
That was until the student body decided to focus on rebuilding the student section this year. The effort worked, and combined with community support, it led to sizable crowds at the Panthers’ playoff games.
“We’ve really had a good student section so far, to the point where the IHSA and Heart of Illinois Conference actually wanted to meet with me, my brother and Jack about our student section and getting other schools motivated,” Maddux said.
LeRoy’s girls’ basketball team will decorate car windows tonight at the high school, meaning many who make the trip north up I-74 will be sporting maroon-and-gold well-wishes.
The wish for a state championship remains. But win or lose, LeRoy is ready to stand behind its Panthers.
“LeRoy always will support all the sports in the town, and that means a lot,” Bennett said.