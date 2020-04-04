CHAMPAIGN — Indiana canceled its high school spring sports seasons on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan followed suit with the same decision on Friday morning.
And then the Illinois Elementary School Association announced Friday afternoon its spring sports — track and field and bowling for junior-high and middle-school students — are done as well.
All in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Multiple other states, from California to Virginia, have made the same decisions for its high school athletes in the past few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois High School Association, however, is holding out hope it can conduct some form of spring sports for its high school athletes in 2020.
For the time being.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is in effect through April, leaving area schools closed for the rest of the month and leaving area coaches, athletes, parents and fans wondering if they’ll get to see any baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ tennis, boys’ track and field and girls’ track and field high school events this season.
The IHSA released a statement Wednesday afternoon indicating a shortened regular season, followed by a state championship series that extends deep into June, is an option the organization is still mulling heading into the weekend.
“The governor’s announcement not moving anything beyond April 30 gives us some hope, at least us in the office and our board and our member schools,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said during a Thursday evening appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘News Hour’ radio show. “Collectively, since that (Wednesday) announcement was put out, we’ve gotten a lot of responses of encouragement from a lot of different groups. We’re hopeful that folks will do what they’re supposed to do and we’ll hit this peak and then it will head a different direction sooner rather than later. We’re hopeful, and we think there’s a timeline in May and into June of which we can conduct both regular and postseason championships.”
How that scenario could play itself out, though, is still in the works, especially since the earliest practices and games could resume is May 1.
“There’s going to be some challenges,” Anderson said. “Along with all the positive notes we’ve gotten, we’ve also, from our schools in particular, got a few notes about precautions of moving seasons later if that’s a direction our board goes. It’ll be challenging when we hit that May 1 time period and if we are back to students being in physical attendance. Our ability to organize teams and formats to practice and then compete, it’ll be on the fly, for sure.”
No plans to play in July
Anderson said the IHSA has contacted a few of the state final hosts for spring sports to check on availability. O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is the long-time home for both state meets involving girls’ and boys’ track and field. Peoria’s Dozer Park hosts the Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournaments, while Joliet’s Route 66 Stadium is the 3A and 4A baseball state tournament site. All four classes of state softball are at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, while the boys’ tennis state tournament is held at multiple high schools in the Chicago suburbs and the girls’ soccer state tournament for all three classes is at North Central College in Naperville.
“Generally, they’re open and willing to be flexible with us, but there could be some circumstances where we have to do some modification,” Anderson said. “We think we have a general timeline of events that occurred that would lead into a postseason and a championship state series — regional, sectional, super-sectional and state finals — that we could render some state championships. It’s going to be all hands-on deck from our schools and our staff and folks from around the state who help us host those events.”
The IHSA statement on Wednesday did not indicate the postseason for spring sports would stretch into July. Anderson reaffirmed that stance on Thursday.
“Typically, we think of, in our office and our schools do, too, that once we hit July 1, now we’re into planning and prepping for the upcoming school year,” Anderson said. “Our board included thought we could move into June and provide some leeway. When we get into July, we have the Fourth of July weekend where folks plan for and do a variety of things. If folks are able to gather, that’s going to be a time in which families, we hope, get back together face-to-face. In my opinion, things get a little complicated in July for all the summer activities that are happening in preparation for the upcoming school year. It just seemed like a reasonable timeline of which we’re not going to try and move or push any spring postseason beyond that timeframe.”
Working with schools
Anderson didn’t rule out spring sports starting immediately with postseason events depending when — and if — a timeline exists where they are given the all-clear to do so. Or vice versa.
“We’re trying to determine what’s more important for kids,” Anderson said. “Just the opportunity to be back and to compete and have senior nights and celebrate a conference championship may be more important than our state championship series. We’ll have to engage our board, engage members of our association and get a feeling for what has a priority. It’s in the best interest of students that we find a way to get them back and competing. If that results in a timeline of, ‘Yeah, we can have a championship state series,’ then we’ll do our best to make it happen. When that time comes, I would just love to see kids back competing at some level, even if it’s not for a championship.”
Anderson said he and his staff at the IHSA are “exchanging a number of emails and information with individual school administrators” on a daily basis and said the IHSA tries to update all its member schools at least once, sometimes twice a week, with information in regards to its plans.
The goal, Anderson said, is to not overwhelm local principals and athletic directors with too much information while schools are still navigating the remote learning that is taking place now.
“Many ADs or principals are really trying to do a lot of work within their schools, depending upon their status with the online learning that is now approved and must go forward,” Anderson said. “We’re cognizant of that. We don’t want to make this all about preparations for and in anticipation of a spring postseason because right now, the priority is making sure our students are being educated and are being fed and all those things that are so much more important than the competition piece. We’re letting our schools adapt and let them work together within their school communities to make sure they’re providing for their students.”