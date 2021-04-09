ST. JOSEPH — A groundbreaking ceremony took place this week at the new home of the Royal Giants and the St. Joseph-Ogden High School baseball program.
An anonymous donor is building a baseball field for the Royal Giants of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League and has asked if SJ-O would like to play home games at the facility, SJ-O school board member Les Hoveln said.
Hoveln said if everything goes well with weather and construction, the new field could be open by early July.
Hoveln has acted as an intermediary between the school district and the donor. After spending years looking for land in the Royal area, the donor finally found land across from Salt Fork Paintball and the Pioneer Seed plant on U.S. 150 in St. Joseph for sale and is moving forward with the project.
The field will not have lights initially. It will have restroom and concession areas along with storage facilities.
Hoveln said the donor was open to the high school team using the field in exchange for the district helping with maintenance. Hoveln estimated that cost would be below $2,000 a month.
Some discussions have included moving Randy Wolken Field, SJ-O’s home softball venue, to where the current baseball field is located near the high school. The donor has also told the school that if they wanted to relocate the softball field to the new location, at their own cost, he would be open to that, Hoveln said.