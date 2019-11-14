Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with these standout athletes who signed their letter of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college:
Connor Milton and Santi Rodriguez, Champaign Central
Illinois baseball and DePaul soccer
Bio blast: The outfielder Milton (left) committed to Dan Hartleb’s program in September 2018, while the forward Rodriguez (right) bonded with the Blue Devils last April.
What Milton said: “I’ve been to practice a few times, just to see how things are, and the coaches and other players have treated me like family and been very welcoming.”
What Rodriguez said: “Soccer has been the center point of my life for as long as I can remember, and knowing that I will be getting to do that on the next level is still totally crazy to me.”
Allie Trame, St. Thomas More
Alabama volleyball
Bio blast: The News-Gazette All-Area volleyball Player of the Year in 2018, Trame verbally tied herself to the Crimson Tide back in October 2017 before helping the Sabers reach state twice in her prep career.
What Trame said: “I’m super excited. It feels like it’s been forever since I committed. ... Going to state is super fun, but it’s the lake trips we had together, the team dinners, team bonding that I’m going to remember the most (from STM).”
Logan Tabeling, Tuscola
Wright State baseball
Bio blast: The senior is the reigning News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year after posting a 1.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in more than 60 innings last season.
What Tabeling said: “It’s nice to finally pencil it in and feel 100 percent committed. Having all of my family and friends there and being able to do it with my best friend (Lucas Kresin, Illinois-Springfield baseball signee) sitting right next to me was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Madi Eberle, GCMS
Southern Illinois softball
Bio blast: A dominant presence in the circle as a two-time News-Gazette All-Area softball first-team pick, Eberle gave her verbal commitment to the Salukis back in October 2018 before winning 14 games and striking out 292 this past spring.
What Eberle said: “Signing doesn’t end anything. It just starts a new beginning. I’m still looking forward to my senior season and accomplishing more goals with my team.”