This time of year, the corn won’t be high enough for the kids to disappear into, but Champaign Central’s baseball team still will get a kick out of practicing at Iowa’s famous Field of Dreams.
The Maroons are scheduled to work out at the movie site in Dyersville on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday junior varsity and varsity games in nearby Dubuque.
The chance to play catch like John and Ray Kinsella did in the 1989 flick comes at the perfect time for the Maroons, who won a Big 12 title on Tuesday and start the playoffs next week.
“Parents are fired up,” said Central coach John Staab, an Iowa native. “I have never been to the site (and) don’t think any of the boys have, either, so (we’re) looking forward to it.”