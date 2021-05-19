Top of the Morning, May 19, 2021
#KidsDoingGoodThings
(more on B-4)
The spring sports teams at Mahomet-Seymour High School are helping raise money and awareness for two district families impacted by cancer.
Acting on the idea of baseball coach Nic DiFilippo, the Bulldogs are taking pledges for the number of strikeouts (baseball, softball), pins (wrestling), first-place finishes (track) and goals (soccer). Visit news-gazette.com for donation information.
“While I am most aware of our program, knowing the other coaches here, each of us is committed at the core to helping kids grow into better young men and women,” girls’ soccer coach Jeremy Davis said. “Fundraising for the Andracke and Dyer families is a tool that allows each of us to remind our kids about priorities in life and where soccer, and sports in general, fall.”
Davis’ dominating team, ranked No. 1 in the area, is averaging close to six goals per match. “The scoring is a good issue to have,” he said.
So is having a roster of kids who want to help out. Star Cayla Koerner recently was caught teaching the tricks of the trade to an 8-year-old in the village’s youth league — unbeknownst to her coach until a friend of his tipped him off.
“I asked her about it, and her nonchalant response was: ‘I think it’s really important to give back,’“ Davis said. “Top to bottom, the girls just want to do good. Character development is, in my opinion, the most important goal of high school athletics. This allows us to explicitly talk about empathy and compassion while also supporting a few of our teachers who are in need. I don’t think that is unique to our program, either.”