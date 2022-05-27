Top of the Morning, May 27, 2022
It continues to be a banner season for Monticello’s Asher Bradd and the University of Illinois Springfield baseball team.
Thanks in large part to the contributions from 10 News-Gazette area products, the Prairie Stars are two wins away from earning a spot in the Division II national tournament. UIS hosts a best-of-three series this weekend against Quincy University. The winner moves on to the Division II tournament June 4-11 in Cary, N.C.
“That would be awesome,” Bradd said. “Just prove to everyone we’re as talented as anyone in the country, we’re well coached (Ryan Copeland), we can swing it, we can pitch it, we do everything.”
The Prairie Stars are on a roll, winning 10 in a row going into the super regional. UIS is 46-8 this season.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bradd said. “We’re getting hot at the right time, which is good.”
The team has never qualified for the national tournament. It got close in 2019, losing in the third and deciding game of the super regional at Ashland (Ohio).
This time, the Prairie Stars are at home against a team they know well. UIS and Quincy have played five times this season, with the Hawks taking three.
UIS won the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament title, beating Quincy 16-3 in the final.
Besides Bradd, local players on the UIS roster include Unity’s Bobby Barnard, St. Joseph-Ogden’s Mason Coon, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Luke Fitton, St. Joseph-Ogden’s Colton Hale, Tuscola’s Lucas Kresin, Oakwood’s Hunter Phelps, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Braden Roesch and Champaign Central’s Cade Sestak.
Parkland College’s Brant Vanaman is an outfielder on the team.
Bradd enjoys playing with guys from the area. They talk a little smack with their one-time rivals. In a friendly way.
“It’s cool to relate to them,” Bradd said.
Bradd was part of Monticello’s state championship football team and thought he would pursue the sport in college. But his summer baseball coach contacted the UIS coaches and told them about Bradd. He made a commitment February of his senior year.
A redshirt sophomore, he has two more seasons of eligibility.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.