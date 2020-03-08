TUSCOLA — Max Wyninger didn’t merely want to return.
He needed to return.
The Tuscola senior needed to play baseball for the Warriors as a senior.
“Right off the bat, I was like, ‘I’m going to prove them wrong,’” Wyninger said. “I have to play. This is my last shot.”
Wyninger needed to defy his doctors, who told Wyninger after he underwent surgery on a torn right ACL in October 2019 that he’d likely miss his last high school baseball season.
He needed to beat that prognosis.
If not for a sport Wyninger considers “my true passion,” then at least for wombat ball — an indoor variation of baseball involving a rolled up beach towel and a volleyball.
“In (physical education), sitting out watching my friends play the games was very hard for me,” Wyninger said. “I kind of got yelled at for asking if I could play or not.”
Wyninger needn’t worry about that anymore. He now is able to participate in wombat ball.
And baseball.
Wyninger celebrated this past Monday — the first day of practice — by being medically cleared from his knee injury just 125 days after surgery. The typical rehabilitation time is six months minimum and as long as one full year.
“He probably might be in better shape than he was before he got hurt,” Tuscola baseball coach Adam Carver said. “He’s worked extremely hard and looks great. ... It’s a pretty incredible recovery.”
Wyninger went down in Week 4 of the Warriors’ 2019 football season, on Sept. 20. The 6-foot lineman remembers the moment, estimating it was 40 plays into a matchup with St. Teresa.
“I was long-snapping on a punt,” Wyninger said. “So I snapped, and I ran down the field. I made a quick cut to try and tackle ... the returner. Knee went inside and popped, and I just lost control and fell.”
Wyninger tried to regain his footing and couldn’t. His night was over, although he believed he’d be healthy enough to suit up the following week for a homecoming tilt with Clinton.
Instead, a meeting with Dr. Jerrad Zimmerman of Carle Sports Medicine brought about the worst news.
“He said, ‘I’m going to be completely frank with you that I’m 99.9 percent (sure) that you tore your ACL,’” Wyninger recalled. “It was pretty devastating. Of course, I started crying.”
Wyninger’s football season was over. His basketball season wouldn’t have a chance to begin. His tenure in both sports at the prep level also concluded.
Wyninger responded not with anger or by slowing down. Instead, he instantly turned to pre-physical therapy to strengthen his right leg as much as possible prior to surgery.
His then made frequent trips to work with Carver, whose full-time job is as a Carle Sports Medicine physical therapist in Champaign.
“Knowing all that information (about Wyninger’s injury), yeah, you’re kind of worried (he’ll miss the season),” Carver said. “It’s all about how serious he takes his rehab. I know he loves the game of baseball and would do everything in his own power to start healthy for baseball season.”
Activities involving hip movement, balance and leg extension proved challenging and sometimes painful to Wyninger. Mentally, however, the youngster was sound.
“Whenever people get down in the dumps about being injured and whatever, I honestly didn’t feel that way,” Wyninger said. “I had a very positive mindset throughout the whole thing. ... I’m very happy about that.”
So there Wyninger was in March’s first week, fielding ground balls alongside his Tuscola pals as the Warriors’ practices transitioned outside.
There’s been no concern from Wyninger as far as re-tearing his ACL or injuring his other knee, though he did admit getting back in the swing of typical baseball activities was “kind of awkward.”
“Just being out six, seven months with my leg ... I felt like I was in a new realm,” Wyninger said.
Now, the corner infielder will try to build upon last year’s .341 batting average with three home runs and 21 RBI for the Class 2A super-sectional-qualifying Warriors.
“It’s my number one priority. I want to really help out my teammates,” Wyninger said. “I want to come back better than ever and just hit the crap out of the ball.”