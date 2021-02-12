A tentative agreement to renew the Cerro Gordo/Bement sports cooperative has been reached and, if approved, will add middle school sports to the contract.
A committee made up of the two districts’ high school principals, athletic directors and two school board members from each district reached an agreement Tuesday that would see Cerro Gordo be the administrative agent for all high school sports, with Bement being in charge of middle school offerings.
If agreed upon by both school boards, Cerro Gordo will host two-thirds of high school contests, with Bement hosting a third, in keeping with the current arrangement. Teams would be the Broncos and wear the Cerro Gordo colors of navy blue and orange.
Bement would host two-thirds of middle school contests, and those teams would be the Bulldogs and wear that district’s colors of purple and white.
“I think we feel pretty good about it,” Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said after a school board meeting Wednesday.
The exceptions are that all track practices and contests will take place at Cerro Gordo’s all-weather track, while cross country will be primarily at Bement.
Teams that are in charge of sports would foot all of the costs, including coaches’ salaries, Greenwood said.
Co-op talks got somewhat contentious at times once proposals reached the school board level, which prompted the schools to add board members to the negotiating teams to improve communication.
Greenwood felt that was a good move.
“We had two board members there, they had two board members there, and I think that made a lot more sense. That was a big help, just having both teams together,” she said.
Cerro Gordo Superintendent Brett Robinson also felt there were disconnects in prior talks.
“We need to eliminate the surprise,” he said.
Another thing both districts agree on: They need the sports co-op if they want to be competitive.
“The ability for us to pool our student-athletes together gives us a competitive edge that we wouldn’t have without each other,” Greenwood said. “It also allows us to continue to have programs that we otherwise couldn’t have as standalone schools.”
At Cerro Gordo’s Jan. 20 board meeting, member Debbie Greenwood added it was time to stop negotiating in the media.
“We are doing all of this back and forth banter in the newspapers,” she said. “I understand there are a lot of hurt feelings behind the scenes, but again, it is all trying to make what is best for the kids. That is what ultimately matters.”
With enrollment at about 100 at Bement High School and 230 at Cerro Gordo High — and declining at both — Cerro Gordo school board member Todd Hendricks said at the Jan. 20 meeting that the districts need each other.
“The future is what it is, and we need to negotiate a compromise agreement and maintain this, because none of us can stand on our own,” he said. “Otherwise, neither school will compete.”
No vote has been taken, but the Bement board verbally endorsed the plan Wednesday. If Cerro Gordo does the same at its Feb. 17 meeting, a formal agreement will be drawn up to be presented to each board.
If approved, it would need conference and IHSA approval before going into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
The two schools began combining their athletics in 2012, with teams added over time to the agreement. The two-thirds/one-third arrangement has been consistent for the high school offerings.
The new contract would add middle school sports for the first time.
The new contract would also allow the creation of two middle school sports: baseball and softball. All other middle school teams would also be included in the cooperative: boys basketball, girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and track.