Urbana High School announced Wednesday it will induct four recent graduates into the school’s Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday night’s home football game against Peoria Richwoods. Here’s a sneak peek at the honorees:

Brandon Carrel

Brandon Carrel, N-G 2011 All-Area boy's track and field athlete of the year, in his Urbana home with medals and trophies.

The 2011 Class 2A pole vault state champion also won N-G Male Athlete of the Year honors in 2011. He competed at Illinois for one season in the event and is currently finishing his degree in statistics at the UI. Has helped the Tigers as an assistant track coach the last three seasons.

Lateshia Dove

Lateshia Dove, of Urbana, sits back and enjoys hearing News-Gazette sports staff talk about that evening's UI football scrimmage at Camp Rantoul on Monday, August 12, 2013. The radio broadcast was being held at T&T's in Rantoul.

A top sprinter for the Tigers, the 2012 graduate went on to run at Illinois and was a two-time All-Big Ten academic honoree. She graduated from UI with a degree in community health and is currently in graduate school at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Jennifer Hill

Urbana swimmer Jenny Hill at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana, IL. Monday, October 25, 2010.

A four-time swimming sectional champion and four-time state qualifier in multiple events, the 2011 graduate went on to swim at the University of Chicago. She graduated from there in 2015 with a degree in biological sciences and will graduate from medical school this spring.

McKenzie White

Urbana track athlete McKenzie White, second from left, wears a Southern Illinois University sweatshirt as she poses for a photo with friends, from left, Ericka Dix, Shelby Stevenson and Robin Hargrave, after signing her national letter of intent to run track for the Salukis at Urbana High School on Thursday April 14, 2011.

One of the best hurdlers in school history, the 2011 graduate competed at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She graduated from SIUC in 2015 with a degree in elementary education and is currently a first- and second-grade teacher at Yankee Ridge in Urbana.