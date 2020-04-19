FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Ahamad Bynum
Simeon 6-2 Jr. G
DePaul commit was a go-to option for the 24-win Wolverines and led the way in 2019-20, putting up 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
AJ Casey
Tinley Park 6-8 So. F
Casey’s first season with the Titans was a productive one, with the four-star sophomore averaging 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks.
Max Christie
Rolling Meadows 6-6 Jr. G
Top-ranked player in state from any class did it all for Rolling Meadows by scoring 26 points per game to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
Taaj Davis
Aurora Christian 6-1 Sr. G
The Vincennes-bound guard helped lead the Eagles to the Class 1A state tournament and averaged 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Connor Heaton
Central A&M 6-5 Sr. G
Illinois Wesleyan commit guided the Raiders to a Class 1A super-sectional appearance by averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals.
Ramean Hinton
Curie 6-4 Sr. F
Gritty, two-way standout averaged 17 points and eight rebounds for the nationally-ranked (via Maxpreps) Condors and Class 4A state title contenders.
Bryce Hopkins
Fenwick 6-6 Jr. G/F
Louisville commit elevated his game tremendously as a junior and put up 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Friars.
Dom Martinelli
Glenbrook South 6-5 Sr. G/F
Unsigned senior finally getting some Division I interest after finishing final high school season saw him average 26 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Adam Miller
Morgan Park 6-4 Sr. G
Future Illinois guard and N-G All-State Player of the Year did it all for the Mustangs, putting up 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Isaiah Rivera
Geneseo 6-5 Sr. F
Colorado State-bound forward was one of the top scorers in the state at 28.7 points per game to go with 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Maple Leafs.
Nate Shockey
York 6-2 Sr. G
Shockey, who will play next year at North Dakota, scored 21 of York’s 47 points per game and also averaged six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Aquan Smart
Niles North 6-3 Sr. G
A breakout senior season for Smart that saw him average 23.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds landed him a spot at Maryland next season.
DJ Steward
Whitney Young 6-3 Sr. G
The Duke-bound McDonald’s All-American put up 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and had Whitney Young in the hunt for a state title.
Ray’Sean Taylor
Collinsville 6-1 Sr. G
SIU-Edwardsville got a steal in Taylor, who decided to stay close to home after averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals in his senior season.
Ahron Ulis
Marian Catholic 6-2 Sr. G
Ulis followed older brother Tyler as an all-state pick and will head to Iowa following his 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a senior.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Isaiah Barnes
Oak Park-River Forest 6-6 Jr. G
Standout wing averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and got several new D-I offers after the season for a reason.
Antoine Bloxton
Bogan 6-1 Sr. G
Bloxton, one of the top unsigned seniors in the state, had 29-win Bogan within two victories of another state tournament appearance.
Darius Burford
Bolingbrook 6-1 Sr. G
Elon-bound combo guard had several D-I options, but signed with the Phoenix and then averaged 24.6 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Kam Craft
Buffalo Grove 6-5 So. G
Craft reached 1,000 career points faster than any player ever at Buffalo Grove and put up 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Troy D’Amico
Niles Notre Dame 6-5 Jr. G
The Dons were a legitimate Class 3A title contender and D’Amico led the way with 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game.
DaRon Hall
Glenbard East 6-1 Sr. G
Hall was both productive averaging 21.5 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists and efficient in shooting 50 percent and 40 percent from deep.
Connor Kochera
St. Viator 6-5 Sr. G
Headed to William & Mary next season, Kochera put up 24 points and six rebounds per game in leading St. Viator to a sectional title game.
Cooper Larsen
Indian Creek 6-4 Sr. F
Indian Creek was undefeated until Class 1A super-sectional loss and Larsen, who averaged 18.2 points and10.8 rebounds, was key reason why.
Dante Maddox Jr.
Bloom 6-2 Sr. G
The Cal State Fullerton-bound guard led a stacked Bloom team and posted 17.5 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Jaylin McCants
Galesburg 6-6 Sr. G/F
Averaging a double-double (21.9 points and 11.5 rebounds) was just the start for McCants, who also put up 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
Colton Quagliano
Wethersfield 6-0 Jr. G
Followed up his breakout sophomore season by doing it again as a junior averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Jalen Quinn
Tuscola 6-3 So. G
Division I interest, including Illinois, is starting to pick up after he averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Drew Reifsteck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-10 Sr. G
Reifsteck propelled Blue Devils to their best season ever by averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds as a senior leader.
Brandon Weston
Morgan Park 6-4 Jr. G
Made a splash in his first season with Mustangs, as the four-star recruit averaged 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
DJ Williams
Thornton 6-3 Sr. G
Future Murray State quarterback averaged a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Kendale Anderson Leo 6-7 Sr. F/C
Griffin Andricks Central A&M 6-6 Sr. F
Amar Augillard Zion-Benton 6-5 Jr. G
Tyler Beard Whitney Young 6-2 Sr. G
Jase Bergschneider Taylorville 6-1 Sr. G
Lester Bradford Raby 6-1 Sr. G
Isaiah Brown Peoria Quest 6-6 Sr. F
Pee Wee Brown Peoria Manual 6-2 Sr. G
Grant Coleman Mahomet-Seymour 6-7 Sr. F
Jackson Connor Marion 6-6 Sr. G/F
Luke Cox Triad 6-3 Sr. G
Devin Davis Westinghouse 6-0 Sr. G
James Dent Springfield Southeast 6-4 Jr. G
Jaccob Dust Effingham St. Anthony 6-7 Sr. C
Beau Frericks Cary-Grove 6-1 Sr. G
Kaden Froebe Lincoln 6-4 Sr. G
Holt Geltmaker Illinois Valley Central 6-2 Jr. G
Ganon Greenman Ridgewood 6-2 J. F
Drake Hammel West Hancock 6-5 Sr. G/F
Nate Henry Rockridge 6-4 So. G
Marcus Hill Rockford Christian 6-0 Sr. G
Devon House Sterling Newman 6-7 Sr. F
Frank Jakubicek Cary-Grove 6-9 Sr. C
TY Johnson DePaul Prep 6-2 Jr. G
Donovan Jones Solorio 6-0 So. G
Jemel Jones Blue Island Eisenhower 6-2 Sr. G
Jayson Kent Oak Forest 6-6 Sr. F
Landon Larkin Earlville 5-10 Sr. G
Louis Lesmond Niles Notre Dame 6-5 Jr. G
Connor Linke St. Charles North 6-9 Sr. C
Blake McKay Woodlawn 6-3 Sr. G
RJ Ogom Homewood-Flossmoor 6-5 Sr. F
Sami Osmani Oak Lawn 6-4 Sr. F
John Poulakidas Neuqua Valley 6-6 Jr. G
Carter Sabol Nokomis 6-8 Sr. F
Julian Samuels Annawan 6-0 Sr. G
Micah Schnyders Yorkville Christian 6-4 Sr. G
Will Schultz Hope Academy 6-7 Sr. F/C
Jaden Schutt Yorkville Christian 6-5 So. G
Christian Shumate Bloom 6-6 Sr. F
Demarius Splunge Orr 6-6 Sr. F
Damontae Taylor Zion-Benton 6-5 Sr. G
Donavon Taylor Fenger 6-5 Sr. G
Khailieo Terry Champaign Central 6-5 Jr. G
Trey VanWinkle Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-1 Sr. G
Marcus Watson Jr. Morgan Park 6-1 Sr. G
Ryan Weir Pontiac 6-3 Sr. F
Jeremiah Williams Simeon 6-5 Sr. F
Keshawn Williams Bloom 6-2 Sr. G
Marcus Williams Sterling Newman 6-0 So. G
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Kobe Adams Oswego 6-2 Sr. G
Kaleb Applebey Mount Carmel 6-7 Jr. F
Robbie Avila Oak Forest 6-9 So. F
Matthew Ambrose Stevenson 6-3 Sr. G
Trey Bazzell Prairie Central 6-3 Jr. G
John Blumeyer Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6-1 Jr. G
Luke Braman Roanoke-Benson 6-8 Jr. F
Anthony Brown Rockford Boylan 6-4 Sr. F
Austin Brown Johnston City 6-0 So. G
Walter Bursey Madison 5-9 Sr. G
Julian Campbell Palatine 6-7 Jr. C
Donovan Carter Wauconda 6-4 Sr. G
Jabari Ciphe Payton 6-3 Sr. F
Zach Cleveland Normal Community 6-6 So. F
Chris Conway Naperville Central 6-9 Sr. C
Deon Cook Glenbard East 6-1 Sr. G
Gabe Cox Winchester West Central 6-0 Sr. G
Colin Crothers Benet Academy 6-8 Sr. C
Kyndall Davis Bogan 6-6 Sr. F
K.J. Debrick Springfield Lanphier 6-8 Jr. C
Zach Derus Rockford Lutheran 5-9 Jr. G
Connor Dillon Peoria Notre Dame 6-2 Sr. G
Duane Doss Beecher 5-7 So. G
Cam Doughety Naperville Central 6-6 Sr. G/F
Billy Durkin Hinsdale South 6-4 Sr. G
Scottie Ebube Mundelein 6-8 Jr. C
Jerell Edwards Dunbar 6-3 So. G
Conor Enright Mundelein 6-2 Jr. G
Evan Flynn Dakota 6-1 Sr. G
Terrance Ford Jr. Leo 5-11 Jr. G
Noah Franklin Cobden 6-6 Jr. F
Jaylin Gibson Evanston 6-4 Jr. G
Freddie Grubbs Wells 6-5 Sr. F
Justin Guernsey Pleasant Plains 6-5 Jr. G
Pascal Guilavogui Beardstown 5-11 Sr. G
Paul Hart Peru St. Bede 6-3 So. F
Jamere Hill Joliet West 6-2 Sr. G
Robert Hobbs Crane 6-4 Sr. G
Chris Hodges Schaumburg 6-8 Jr. F
Jack Holohan Herscher 6-2 Sr. F
Nathanael Hoskins Danville 6-4 Jr. G
Ryan Isaacson Hinsdale Central 6-8 Sr. F
Sebastian Ivory-Greer Marissa/Coulterville 6-2 Sr. G/F
Noah Jackson Judah Christian 6-4 Sr. G
Aidan Jahraus Altamont 5-10 Sr. G
Jayden Johnson Batavia 6-6 Sr. G
Keyon Joiner Phillips 6-2 Sr. G
Jacques Kelly East Aurora 6-3 Jr. F
Keshawn Kent Lovejoy 5-7 Jr. G
Darnell King Kenwood 6-5 Sr. F
Josh Kruse Rockford Christian Life 6-1 S. G
Bennett Kwiecinski Loyola Academy 6-8 Sr. C
Lucas Loos Payson-Seymour 6-1 Sr. G
D’Andre Loston Lovejoy 6-5 Sr. C
Deveauntay McNeal Round Lake 6-3 Jr. G
Shane Miller Springfield 6-1 Jr. G
DaMarco Minor Thornton 6-1 Sr. G
Martice Mitchell Bloom 6-10 Sr. C
Javonnie Moore Madison 6-1 Sr. G
Mason Muller Petersburg PORTA 6-8 Sr. G
Corey Nelson Hardin Calhoun 6-7 Jr. G/F
Donovan Newby Bloom 6-0 Sr. G
Colin O’Rourke Plainfield North 6-8 Sr. F
Johnathan Oden Legal Prep Charter 6-8 Sr. F
Blake Peters Evanston 6-1 Jr. G
Trey Pettigrew Fenwick 6-2 So. G
Austin Pullara Coal City 6-2 Sr. G
Pryce Punkay Champaign Central 6-3 Sr. G
Gabe Renchen Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-2 Sr. G
Davarion Reynolds King 6-5 Sr. F
Derrick Roberts Springfield Calvary 6-3 Sr. G
Julius Rollins Hillcrest 6-6 Jr. G/F
Kavon Russell Kewanee 6-2 Sr. G
Trey Rybarczyk Spring Valley Hall 5-11 Jr. G
Anthony Sayles Niles Notre Dame 6-2 Jr. G
Declan Schemmel East Dubuque 6-1 Jr. G
Cole Schwartz Payson-Seymour 6-2 Sr. G
Marcus Skeete Waubonsie Valley 6-5 Sr. G/F
Bennie Slater Springfield 6-6 Jr. F
AJ Smith Metro-East Lutheran 6-6 Jr. F
Ryan Sroka Huntley 6-5 Sr. F
Danny Stephens Augusta Southeastern 6-5 Fr. G/F
Beau Stipp Mount Carmel 6-1 Jr. G
Bryson Tatum Urbana 6-4 Sr. F
Christian Trexler Tamms Egyptian 5-9 Sr. G
RJ Walker Decatur Eisenhower 6-1 Jr. G
Finn Walsh St. Laurence 6-2 Sr. G
Jack Weber El Paso-Gridley 6-6 Sr. F
Coby Weekly Clark 6-4 Sr. F
Brennan Weller Edwardsville 6-4 Jr. G
Destin Whitaker Romeoville 6-4 Sr. G
Hakim Williams Round Lake 6-3 Jr. F
Saiveon Williams Curie 6-6 Sr. F
Kimahri Wilson Carmel Catholic 6-1 Jr. G
Parker Wolfe Effingham 5-9 Jr. G
Drew Wollenschlager Normal U-High 6-2 Sr. G
Dawson Yates Pinckneyville 6-2 Sr. G
Spencer Yoggerst Riverton 6-5 Sr. F
Jermale Young Urbana 6-0 Jr. G
Caleb Zurliene Breese Mater Dei 6-5 Sr. G