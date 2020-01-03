ARCOLA — To look the part for tonight’s throwback boys’ basketball game, Arcola High School athletic director Nick Lindsey scored a wool sports coat and corduroy pants at the Salvation Army store in Mattoon.
“It looks top-notch,” he said. “It’ll be a little embarrassing, but I’m OK with that.”
Nancy Stiff Gym will take on a 1950s look tonight as a tribute to the history-making 1957-58 Purple Riders, Douglas County’s version of “Hoosiers.”
Like Lindsey, the coaching staff — and their families — will dress accordingly.
“We want to set the tone,” said Arcola’s Greg Gisinger, whose wife and daughters agreed to ditch their usual attire.
The players got their first look at their special-order retro uniforms at Thursday’s practice, where Gisinger might have fine-tuned a play similar to the Picket Fence to run against Tuscola (junior varsity tip at 6 p.m., varsity at 7:30).
“I can’t divulge that,” he said.
The Rider Nation student cheering section will reward the best-dressed fan with $50. On display will be the sectional trophy won by the ‘58 team, which at the time became the smallest school to reach the Sweet 16 in the IHSA’s one-class playoff system.
Pat Monahan, 79, a senior on that ‘58 team, will address the crowd before the varsity game starts.
Eight other players, managers or cheerleaders have indicated they’ll be in attendance, too.
“We were Arcola’s first great team,” Monahan said. “It was a special time in our lives. It was a big deal for the school and the community.”