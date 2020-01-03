Sports Editor MATT DANIELS provides updates on Champaign Central, Salt Fork and Villa Grove/Heritage before the Friday night action tips off around the area:
Maroons looking to find right mix
CHAMPAIGN — The first half of the season has seen the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team play well at times. And not so well on other occasions.
Central coach Jeff Finke is optimistic, though, the Maroons will find a happy medium during the second half of the season. Namely because Khailieo Terry is back playing and Pryce Punkay is healthy.
Terry missed the first nine games this season, and then Punkay was hurt during Terry’s first two games back in uniform for the Maroons.
So the two double-digit scorers and key offensive focal points for Central didn’t play together in a game until the Maroons’ opener at the 77th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26.
“It’s been a true process,” Finke said. “They’re really good friends, and they’re together off the court a lot. Pryce’s role changed a lot when Leo wasn’t there. He took a lot more shots. Inserting Leo in, he plays a different type of game. They’ve worked through that now, and it’s like we’re beginning a second season.”
Punkay, a senior guard known for his outside shooting, and Terry, a junior forward known for his athleticism and dunking ability, will get another chance to work through any kinks this Saturday night.
The Maroons (7-8) make the lengthy trip north to play a 5:30 p.m. nonconference game at Libertyville, Central’s first game since losing 53-44 to Mt. Vernon in the consolation championship game at Centralia last Saturday.
The game not only gives Central, a Class 3A school, the chance to go up against a 4A team in Libertyville. It also serves as a chance for Central to reconnect with John Woods.
Woods, who hired Finke in April 2015, is in his second year as Libertyville’s athletic director. He previously served in that role at Central from 2003-18.
“John’s still a friend,” Finke said. “We stay in touch occassionaly, but we still keep track of each other. I know he’s still a big Central fan, although he probably won’t root for us on Saturday. It’ll be fun to go up there, see their facilities and play against a good team.”
Terry and Punkay are the headliners for Central, but the Maroons count on production from a steady group of juniors in Judd Wagner, Isaiah Roosevelt, Nate Allen and Diego Sanchez. Senior Todd Marshall also plays a key role.
“Judd and Nate do a lot of things that don’t show up in the scoring stats, but they’re in the proper position a lot of times and help us keep possessions alive,” Finke said. “Todd has been a great senior leader where he brings energy, knowledge and just that heart and hustle.”
The schedule doesn’t lighten up for Central next week, either, with the Maroons set to host Danville at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday before playing Rich Central at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 as part of the Christie Clinic Shootout in St. Joseph.
“Our goal is to have these games help us be ready for that late-February, early-March postseason run we want to make,” Finke said. “We’ve got a lot of guys contributing, and we’re playing about eight or nine guys. We need Leo and Pryce to be our two primary leaders, and if we can fill roles we like our chances to be in every game.”
Defense leads confident Storm
CATLIN — Senior-led teams usually know how to handle close games. Case in point: Salt Fork boys’ basketball.
The Storm — which has posted five wins by five points or less this season — relies on eight seniors this season. All have played a role in helping Salt Fork (8-3) enter the new year brimming with confidence going into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Uni High.
“The big thing has been our ability to show that toughness and really stay together in sticking with the principles they’ve been taught,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “All of those seniors have really stepped up.”
Forward Payton Taylor is the unquestioned senior leader for the Storm. He averaged 14.6 points while dealing with illness during Salt Fork’s five games at the 12-team BSN Classic last week, keying the Storm’s 4-1 record and third-place finish at the event co-hosted by Heritage and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
“He’s done a fantastic job of not forcing his offense, really doing his work on the glass and doing a good job of staying patient,” Johnson said. “A missed shot can sometimes be our best shot becaue he does such a good job cleaning up around the basket.”
Clayton Jarling, Dawson Dodd, Kieler Bennett, Logan Appelman, Jacob McGee, Kaleb Hurt and Josh Weller are the other seniors Salt Fork values contributions from.
Along with veteran leadership, one other identity has emerged this season for Salt Fork: solid defense. The Storm is only allowing an average of 42.1 points and in all eight of its wins has held opponents under 50 points.
“We felt our personality had to be a defensive-drive type team in order for us to compete at a high level,” Johnson said. “I’ve been really happy with our overall production.”
While unbeaten BHRA will likely be the favorite at this month’s Vermilion County Tournament that tips off Jan. 18 at Palmer Arena in downtown Danville, don’t discount the Storm, either.
“Bismarck is a good team that’s done a lot of good things already,” Johnson said. “For us, it’s just a matter of continually getting better, fine-tuning things and finding different ways to beat teams offensively while having our defense stand out that we can always lean. We just need to keep our momentum going.”
Nohren key force for Hawks
BROADLANDS — Logan Nohren is averaging a double-double this season for the Villa Grove/Heritage boys’ basketball team. But the 6-foot-2 junior forward does more than just contribute 12.5 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. Like take a team-leading six charges through the Hawks’ first 15 games, too.
“He does a real good job of sliding over, getting in position and being willing to give his body up to take a charge,” VG/H coach Corey White said. “He does take a little bit of pride in it, and his teammates feel more comfortable defending knowing that he will be there behind them in case their man gets by.”
VG/H (10-5) has had a solid first half of the season going into its 7:30 p.m. game on Friday at nonconference foe Chrisman.
Junior guard Jake Eversole is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points, but knowing who will be the third consistent scorer behind Eversole and Nohren for the Hawks this season is one question White and his team still are trying to find the answer to.
Junior guard Blake Smith (9.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals) is an option. So are senior Ierik Sorenson (5.1 points), junior Nick Coffin (4.7 points) and junior Issac Mahoe (3.8 points). Sorenson was a key reason why the Hawks placed fifth at last week’s 12-team BSN Classic, dropping in 17 points during VG/H’s 56-53 win against Centralia Lutheran in the fifth-place game.
“It’s nice knowing we’ll have a third guy scoring,” White said, “but we just don’t know who it’ll be going into each game.”
The Hawks tip off Lincoln Prairie Conference play for the first time next Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Okaw Valley.
It’s a new league after VG/H was previously involved in the old Little Okaw Valley Conference — along with several other Lincoln Prairie schools — but playing the likes of unbeaten Tuscola (11-0), Judah Christian (11-4), Salt Fork (8-3) and LeRoy (9-1), among others, has shown the Hawks multiple different styles already.
“Playing those teams already will be key to any success we have later,” White said. “Every game in our conference is going to be competitive, and it’s going to help us that much more come February when it gets closer to regional play. We’ll be pretty well-seasoned by that point.”
One-day events becoming even more popular
With holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS breaks down three 2020 shootouts involving area teams:
TAYLORVILLE
Rantoul knows how special it is to play at Dolph Stanley Court, with the Eagles being regulars at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament since 2011. Now, Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour and St. Thomas More all get to experience the same gym that opened in 1937 this Saturday during the Taylorville Shootout. M-S played in last year’s inaugural event, but Centennial and STM are new additions. STM opens the event at 1 p.m. against Barry-Western before Centennial meets Limestone at 2:30 p.m. and M-S faces Normal West at 4 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH
The third Christie Clinic Shootut takes place Jan. 11, with 14 schools from across the state descending upon St. Joseph-Ogden High School for seven games. Mahomet-Seymour tips off action at 11 a.m. against Crete-Monee, followed by Danville vs. Kankakee (12:30 p.m.), Rich Central vs. Champaign Central (2 p.m.), Cissna Park vs. Monticello (3:30 p.m.), Pleasant Plains vs. La Salette (5 p.m.), Maine South vs. Normal Community (6:30 p.m.) and host SJ-O against Farmington (8 p.m.) It’s a jam-packed day, but a fun one.
DANVILLE
On Feb. 15, the Vikings will host a 12-team shootout with a variety of teams and different playing styles. Undefeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin plays Rantoul at 11 a.m. in the opener, followed by Normal West vs. Rich South (12:30 p.m.), Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt vs. Plainfield East (2 p.m.), Peoria Richwoods vs. Chicago Westinghouse (3:30 p.m.) and St. Charles North vs. Decatur Eisenhower (5 p.m.). Danville caps the day with a 6:30 p.m. game against South Elgin. Should be entertaining action in Vermilion County.