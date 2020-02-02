Drew Arteaga still watches film from Westville boys’ basketball games.
Still breaks down with Joe Brazas what he sees. Talks with wife Lyndsey Arteaga about the on-court action once a score goes final. Reaches out to his former high school coach, Brian Brooks, for advice regarding the sport.
Not much has changed in this regard for Arteaga, who would be in his third season leading the Westville boys’ basketball program.
Would be, were he not serving overseas with the Illinois Army National Guard.
Captain Arteaga is a Battalion Engineer officer currently stationed in southern Afghanistan. He enlisted in January 2012, when he joined Reserve Officers’ Training Corps while attending Eastern Illinois University.
But it wasn’t until May 2019 that Arteaga had the opportunity to serve his country by leaving it. A call from a non-commissioned officer in his unit just prior to Westville’s summer break changed that.
“I always talk to my (basketball players) about this: It’s like we practice, practice, practice and it’s finally like we get to play in the Super Bowl,” Arteaga said. “And it’s a unique experience to finally get to serve our country. It’s really kind of a blessing. I feel very honored to get to do it.”
★ ★ ★
A 2011 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate, Arteaga knew before high school was over that he “wanted to go to college and be a coach and a teacher.”
One problem existed, however. Arteaga didn’t have the money to accomplish this.
Connecting with the Illinois Army National Guard opened the door Arteaga desired to walk through.
Arteaga’s interest in military service was piqued by watching the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold in his third-grade classroom.
“You never really forget that,” he said. “For me, it was something that ... (told me) it was my time to serve, and when I got old enough, I could make it a dream.”
Brooks, who stepped down as the Spartan boys’ basketball coach in 2018 but still serves as the SJ-O superintendent, isn’t surprised by Arteaga’s traveled path.
“He definitely displayed signs of that,” Brooks said. “In high school, he had a lot of great leadership qualities and was a very selfless person, very giving.”
Westville athletic director Mike Waters in the past has seen a teacher called upon to serve. But Arteaga, who also is a Westville physical education instructor, is Waters’ first coach to be in this spot.
“He’s been involved in the reserve ... since he started here, and he had to do some things in the summertime that he had to miss some stuff here,” Waters said. “But nothing to this nature.”
★ ★ ★
Lyndsey Arteaga and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June 2019.
Not long after, Arteaga informed her he would head overseas to serve.
“I always knew that there was a chance of it,” said Lyndsey, who met Arteaga at Eastern Illinois. “I guess I never really prepared myself too well for it to actually happen.”
Lyndsey described initially feeling “scared” over what lay ahead for the man she’d been with six years.
“But even just hearing him talk about it and how he loves to do it ... this is what he’s trained for all these years,” Lyndsey said. “He is leaving his friends, his family and his job and everything that he knows day-to-day to go serve our country and kind of go into the unknown.”
Brazas took the reigns of Westville boys’ basketball in Arteaga’s absence. Brazas, a former Westville standout who is also the school’s baseball coach, remained in the Tigers’ coaching fold on the basketball court after longtime program leader Jeff Millis retired in 2017.
Similar to Lyndsey, Brazas expressed shock when Arteaga explained what was on the horizon.
“He closed my door and he goes, ‘Hey, I’ve got something to tell you. I’m 99.9 percent sure I’m going to Afghanistan,’” Brazas said. “He always said, if he ever had the opportunity, he would go and fight for our country, so that doesn’t surprise me by any bit.”
★ ★ ★
Arteaga arrived in Afghanistan in September 2019 and is in the midst of a nine-month deployment with Battalion 1-178 IN.
He’s the project manager for base life support operations, described by Lieutenant Colonel Walter Llamas on the Army Logistician web page as including “laundry, living quarters, showers, dining facilities, morale and welfare.”
Arteaga lays out his areas of emphasis as “force protection, power generation (and) base life support.”
“It’s been a very challenging, humbling experience,” Arteaga said. “I’ve been able to do a little bit of project management stuff here, and that’s something I’ve really enjoyed over my last several months.”
The good news for Arteaga is he’s frequently able to contact loved ones back in east central Illinois.
Lyndsey, Brazas, Brooks and Waters all mentioned being in touch with Arteaga since his deployment. The biggest obstacle: a time difference of 10 1 / 2 hours.
“We’ve always found a time early in the morning or late at night,” Lyndsey said. “We’ve talked pretty much every single day since he’s left.”
That traces back to Arteaga’s love for basketball and the Westville boys’ program he had to leave behind.
Brazas sends video from each and every Tigers game to web service Hudl, which Arteaga accesses thousands of miles away. The Tigers are currently 3-19 after Artega’s alma mater, SJ-O, defeated them 79-44 at home on Saturday afternoon.
“He usually watches it before I do,” Brazas said. “I get done with uploading it about 10, 10:30 (p.m.), and he’s just waking up.”
“It’s kind of neat to sit back and watch and think, ‘Hey, that’s a play that we run and those are principles we’re talking about,’ and looking at them executing,” Arteaga added. “Even though we haven’t won a ton of games, we’re competing and doing the right things.”
When Brooks was told Arteaga utilizes Hudl to be an off-site coach — during a stint of military service, no less — he again wasn’t surprised.
“That’s just the way he’s wired up,” Brooks said. “We had the opportunity my last year coaching to coach a couple all-star games. He had the opportunity to help me out. ... I couldn’t be in one of the days, and he stepped in for me. One of the days, he had to drive across the state for his duty and he still (coached). He’s 100 percent committed to anything he does.”
Lyndsey continues attending Westville games even as Arteaga remains absent from the sideline.
“It’s super important to show my support,” Lyndsey said. “Joe’s doing a great job, so showing him support, too. I know it’s probably not easy having to step up and take on that role.”
Brazas admits that’s the case and said he’ll have no problem relinquishing the head coach position back to Arteaga next season.
That said, having Arteaga around through social media has made the transition easier for both Brazas and the athletes.
“We even talked with the players and him before at practice and in the classroom,” Brazas said. “We got to say hey and hear his voice. Kind of crazy.”
Such simple interactions go a long way for Arteaga.
“I miss those guys more than they ever know,” he said. “I talk to Joe four times a week. I’ve watched every game several times. Just one of the hardest things is, obviously, leaving the kids.”
★ ★ ★
The Westville community has backed Arteaga in more ways than one during his time in Afghanistan.
It didn’t take long for gifts to reach Arteaga. Among them was an orange flag bearing the Westville paw print, and Arteaga quickly posed for a photo with the flag.
“They’ve sent him cards at the holidays. They sent him a couple boxes of a care package,” Waters said. “It means a lot to everybody here that he’s (serving).”
Then there’s the coincidence of another Westville resident, David Huff, being in Arteaga’s Chicago-based unit.
“It has been great to have him here because we can talk about different things at home,” Arteaga said, “(like) eating some Mike’s Grill or Gross’ Burgers when we get home.”
In addition to speaking with Lyndsey, Brazas, Brooks and Waters, Arteaga also said he chats two or three times per week with Westville special education teacher Nathan West, the Tiger girls’ track and field coach.
“Everyone has just been amazing throughout this whole thing,” Lyndsey said. “People reach out to me from Westville all the time. At the basketball games, they’ll come up to me and ask me how I’m doing and ask how Drew’s doing.”
Despite the distance from those he knows best, Arteaga is in good spirits. He feels positively about making “the sacrifice so others don’t have to” and expresses gratitude for all in Westville who have helped make his service easier both at home and abroad.
Maintaining a sense of familiarity certainly helps.
“One of my soldiers is a referee for high school basketball,” Arteaga said, “and so it’s kind of neat to get going and give each other a hard time about how horrible referees are, and he tells me how stupid basketball coaches are. Kind of a neat relationship, and I enjoy it.”