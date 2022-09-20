Asmussen | This podcast's a cut above the rest
You can find a podcast on pretty much any subject: Sports, politics, movies, religion, travel, food, fashion. You name it, somebody is talking about it.
But Champaign’s Aush Knox and his lifelong friend Kenneth Jenkins have come up with a unique topic: barbering. In their second season, they have done 25 to 30 episodes of the “I Cut My Way Out” podcast.
Knox, who turns 46 on Sept. 29, owns Beard Culture Barbershop & Gallery at Lincoln Square in Urbana with his wife, Tanaka.
As often as possible, Knox and Jenkins get together on Zoom for podcasts with barber friends Austin Holloway of Magee, Miss., and Nathaniel Delafosse of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Don’t expect 20-minute chats. The episodes run an hour or more. There is no time limit.
“Our goal is for it to be organic,” Knox said.
“We just have a conversation,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes, you don’t want to hinder a good thing. We’re just going off instinct.”
They are always having a good time.
“If it’s not fun, we can’t do it,” Jenkins said.
Knox had been kicking around the idea for years. Jenkins, with a background in the technical side of production, came up with the how.
Jenkins — not a barber — serves as host. He keeps the show moving.
“He holds us together,” Knox said.
To be a podcaster, it helps to like the concept. And Jenkins is a fan.
“He loves podcasts,” Knox said. “I knew that it was something that he was passionate about.”
Jenkins is dedicated to his role.
“I’m trying to create a good visual to bring the episode to life,” he said. “I think a barbering podcast is a good lane. It’s niche. If we have a basketball analogy, I would be Steve Kerr or Toni Kukoc if we are taking about the Bulls team. (Knox) is definitely Michael Jordan, and some of our other co-hosts are Pippen and Rodman.
“It’s up to me to make sure the audio and video are up to standard.”
Their 15 minutes
If somebody says to you, “Quick, name a famous barber,” you might hear crickets. But there is an endless supply of celebrities who have barbers. George Clooney isn’t cutting that hair on his own.
So Knox and Jenkins try to bring some of the best to their podcast.
“We’ve had some really big-name barbers who have A-list celebrities” as clients, Knox said. “We’re trying to draw a wide base in and bring them into our world of barbering. We don’t know anyone who doesn’t use a barber or hairstylist. We’re definitely essential.”
Chance the Rapper’s barber has been a guest. So has Atlanta-based Marcus Harvey, who cuts the hair of rapper Nas and basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber and LeBron James.
“We’re not telling stories about the clients,” Knox said. “We’re talking about how these barbers became big-name barbers and how they met some of their clients. None of us have shared any in-depth personal information about any of our clients.”
Connecticut barber Andy Authentic gained fame for a haircut he gave to former basketball player-turned-announcer Jalen Rose.
“It went viral and has been the most famous haircut in the last couple years,” Knox said. “It was pretty much the perfect haircut.”
Social media helps with the notoriety.
Knox’s most famous clients to date: the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire just before their show at State Farm Center.
Short on competition
After the debut of “I Cut My Way Out,” Knox went searching to see if there were other podcasts about the barber business.
“There were a couple others, but they didn’t have any longevity,” Knox said. “They weren’t consistent.”
Knox sees the podcast as a way for the barbers to tell their stories. To provide inspiration and motivation.
“Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith,” he said.
Traffic is picking up. Knox is promoting the work, trying to build an audience. Episodes are available at your favorite podcast sites.
Difficult road
Knox graduated from Urbana High School in 1994. He was a standout basketball player for the Tigers on teams coached by Preston Williams and Brady Smith.
“We were competitive,” Knox said. “We could never get over the hump.”
After high school, Knox originally went to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for college. He moved back to C-U and attended Parkland College.
In 1998, Knox went to work as a teacher’s aide for the Urbana school district. In 2012, he went back to school and finished his degree at Eastern Illinois University. That allowed him to go into administration at Champaign’s Unit 4, where he was the director of the after-school program.
After 20 years at the two school districts, Knox started to sense he was burning out.
“I wasn’t passionate about it anymore,” he said. “As you move up, you deal less with the kids and more with the day-to-day logistics.”
During this time, Knox was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
“I was really unhappy,” Knox said. “I just continued to pray and try to find my lane of what I was passionate about.”
The answer was in his hands. Back in ’99, Knox went to barber school. With a large family (Aush and Tanana have six kids), he needed the benefits provided by the school district.
As the kids got older, it made it easier for Knox to consider transitioning full time into barbering.
It all ties back to the name of the podcast. “I Cut My Way Out” accurately describes Knox’s move into a happier and healthier existence.
“You only get one life,” Knox said. “It’s kind of miserable when you are doing something only to pay the bills.”
About 10 years ago, Knox began wearing a beard. He started to notice a beard phenomenon.
“Beards are more popular cross-culture than they have ever been before,” Knox said. “When I went to different states on vacation, I would see people who had a beard, and you’d kind of nod. Somebody would make mention of your beard and vice versa. It was like a brotherhood of sorts.”
In 2018, Knox created an apparel line — T-shirts, hats, hoodies — called Beard Culture Apparel.
“It’s going really good,” Knox said.
So is the barbershop. Knox is there from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It opened in June 2021.
“I’m extremely booked,” Knox said.
He uses the appointment app Booksy. A basic haircut, head and face, runs $40.
Aush and Tanaka are parents to Antonio, 29, Jabri, 28, Aushierah, 27, Ausharra II, 24, Tionne, 22, and Kendall, 20.
How did Knox and Jenkins get to know each other?
Jenkins was a student manager for the Urbana Tigers, which started their lifetime friendship.
When he isn’t podcasting, Jenkins, 45, works at the University of Illinois engineering building, recording and editing lectures that go online. He also officiates football.
At a recent game in Danville, Jenkins heard about the podcasts in a good way.
“A guy was like ‘Man, I loved that last episode,’” Jenkins said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.