Drew Reifsteck | Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior is integral to the Blue Devils’ 8-0 start going into next week’s BSN Classic, constantly leading the club in scoring. That helped Reifsteck to his 1,000th career point, achieved during a win over Hoopeston Area, after which he put up 28 points against Schlarman.
From Reifsteck: “It’s something awesome I haven’t really strived for, but I was hopeful it would come at some point. I think only seven people have done that in Bismarck history, so it’s a huge honor to finally be one of them.”
I need tickets to see ... an NBA Finals game. Just the stage of that game is probably so intense and competitive.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Sandlot.” It’s been my favorite movie ever since I was little.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly, so I could travel the world and see the cool sights.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I use that a lot for communication.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people don’t pick up after themselves.
My best basketball memory is ... my freshman year, winning the regional championship. It’s always a goal of mine to make a deep postseason run. That team was special. We were able to get it done, and hopefully we can this year, too.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... last year against Milford, when I broke my hand. I broke it on the first play of the game and played the rest of the game with one hand.
Before a game ... I just relax at my house and with the team, listen to music and try to eat something.
After a game ... I go out to eat with my friends and get to bed at a decent time. If the game’s uploaded, I watch film.
In five years, I see myself ... graduated from a four-year university with a teaching job, probably high school math and then coaching alongside teaching.
Honorable mention: Jake Bachtold, Prairie Central basketball; Cole Grimes, Centennial swimming and diving; Owen Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling; Cale Horsch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling; Jacob Kibler, Tuscola basketball; Patrick Quarnstrom, St. Thomas More basketball; Ryan Reeder, Monticello basketball; Payton Taylor, Salt Fork basketball; Terez Thomas, Urbana wrestling; Ryan Wierschem, Champaign Central swimming.
Sidney Hood | Fisher girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior reached two personal plateaus to kickstart a four-game win streak for the Bunnies. Hood first hit her 107th career three-pointer to take the top spot on Fisher’s all-time leaderboard, then collected her 1,000th career point in a different outing. She also sank two free throws with 1 second left in Thursday’s 53-52 win against Tremont.
From Hood: “I knew I was getting close (to the three-point record), but at that game I was struggling with my threes early on, so I wasn’t really expecting to get it. ... It’s a really good accomplishment for me and a confidence booster. There’s a big record thing on our gym wall, and it’s cool my name will be up there.”
I need tickets to see ... Luke Combs. I know all of his songs, and they’re just really meaningful.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Dumb and Dumber.” It makes me laugh every time I see it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. Sometimes I’m curious what people have to say or think about me.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. You send pictures in the moment and people feel like they’re with you.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when you’re trying to take a test and people are chewing their gum loud.
My best basketball memory is ... the 1,000-point thing was really cool, since I got to experience that on my home court.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... getting hit in the face with a ball after not catching it.
Before a game ... I always listen to music to get me pumped up.
After a game ... I get something to eat.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully going into nursing.
Honorable mention: Emily Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball; Kayleigh Davis, Salt Fork basketball; Payton Jacob, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Madison Kinkade, Prairie Central basketball; Mikayla Knake, Cissna Park basketball; Kennedy McTaggart, Watseka basketball; Emma Murawski, Uni High basketball; Raevyn Russell, Urbana basketball; Layna Spratt, LeRoy basketball; Avery Still, Sullivan basketball.