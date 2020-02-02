Erin Houpt | Danville girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior has continued to dominate opposing defenses since breaking LaTana Lillard’s program record for scoring on Jan. 21 against Terre Haute (Ind.) South. Houpt recorded efforts of 22, 27, 42 and 24 points during Danville victories versus Centennial, Peoria Notre Dame, Watseka and Champaign Central over the course of six days.
From Houpt: “Defenses have been playing me really tight so I’ve had to find new ways to score, which has been helping me. If they’re guarding me up really tight and I can’t shoot threes, I’ve been finding ways to get to the basket and vice versa.”
I need tickets to see ... Khalid. I just love all of his songs.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Love & Basketball.”
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to be invisible. So I could spy on people.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I just like to take a lot of pictures.
My best basketball memory is ... the game against Terre Haute South this year. It was such a close game and we had really good momentum, and we were very excited afterward.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... at the beginning of that game, actually, I shot a layup into the wall. It slipped.
Before a game ... I eat a lot. Just everything.
After a game ... I eat again.
In five years, I see myself ... playing college basketball somewhere.
Honorable mention: Ella Armstrong, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Sierra Bryant, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball; Meah Carter, Blue Ridge basketball; Baylee Cosgrove, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Hadley Cox, Westville basketball; Shelby Johnson, Iroquois West basketball; Lindsey Mast, Arthur Christian School basketball; Bonnie Russell, Cissna Park basketball; Nichole Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Arianna Warren, Arcola basketball.
Payton Cain | St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Typically lauded for his defensive efforts, the senior also made an impact scoring during a three-game win streak. It started with 23 points against St. Thomas More, continued with eight points and nine rebounds at Olympia and kept going with 15 points at Unity.
From Cain: “I just told myself that I’m going to come out aggressive, and I’ve carried that over the last (few) games. Right now, we’re doing pretty good. We’ve still got a few things that we’ve got to punch out to get a smooth road for us, but overall, I feel very great.”
I need tickets to see ... the Super Bowl. I just feel like it’s a great environment and me and my dad always talk about how fun it would be.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... the “Fast and Furious” series. Me and my best friend, Chance, we love it. We always watch it probably one time a summer. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, feel like they’re a great duo.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying. I just feel like it’d be awesome to go from place to place and not have to pay for planes.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat, just (to) get in touch with friends the most. It’s easy.
My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
My best basketball memory is ... the first time I started a varsity game. It was just awesome. The environment was amazing. Looking at Spartan basketball for my whole childhood and finally being able to come out of the lineup, it was awesome.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... in eighth grade, it was on a (missed) free throw. I looked back and no one saw me, and they threw it across the whole court (to me). I was wide open, and I missed a layup.
Before a game ... I come home, try to eat spaghetti, take a little nap and then listen to music on the way to the game and get pumped up.
After a game ... on a school night, I come home and do a lot of homework. On Friday night, I hang out with friends — Chance Izard, Drew Coursey, Payton Grimsley, Conner Hodge, Braydon Rupert, Jordan Kelly.
In five years, I see myself ... in the state of Florida. I want to get in the business world, but that’s such a broad field that wherever the wind blows me, I’ll go.
Honorable mention: Steven Blanke, Uni High basketball; Nik Johnson, Champaign Central swimming; Cade McAndrew, Centennial swimming; Logan Petro, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Kaj Stanford, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball; Zach Stephens, Blue Ridge basketball; Robert Stroud, Danville basketball; Jamal Taylor, Schlarman basketball; Avery Wright, Urbana swimming and diving; Josh Young, Oakwood basketball.