Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. Cloudy and windy this afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.