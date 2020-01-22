DANVILLE — When Cale Steinbaugh heard the date, a soft “woah” slipped from his lips.
The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys’ basketball won the Vermilion County Tournament championship was in 1988.
None of the Buffaloes’ current athletes, including the sophomore Steinbaugh, were born when that transpired. And they weren’t all that old during the previous G-RF boys’ qualification for the county showcase final, back in 2012.
But on Tuesday night, the Buffaloes earned their second victory over a better-seeded opponent in as many tries, holding off Oakwood 48-36 to earn a berth in Saturday’s 8 p.m. title game.
“It means a lot,” Steinbaugh said. “We came back (Tuesday), played a lot harder — played a lot better, too — than the previous night.”
That was a 28-23 defensive slugfest with Salt Fork this past Saturday. Still a triumph that set G-RF (12-9) on the path it continued following versus the Comets (11-9).
Steinbaugh and fellow sophomore Kaden Mingee each finished with 15 points for the Buffaloes, who received the rest of their scoring from the senior trio of Gavan Shelton (seven points), Jeremiah Smith (six points) and Jacob Phenicie (five points).
“We were never worried,” Steinbaugh said. “Everybody on our team has confidence that we can go out and beat anybody.”
That was even after G-RF dropped a triple-overtime decision to Oakwood, 73-65, on Jan. 7 in Georgetown.
“These two teams, it seems to be a little rivalry here and we embrace it,” Buffaloes coach Rob Lorenzen said. “It was more of a revenge game to us. Our kids were mad about getting beat on our home floor more than anything, so we were psyched to play them (Tuesday).”
Evidence of that appeared in the first-half turnover ledger.
The Comets committed 11 miscues to just three for G-RF. Paired with junior guard Brevin Wells never getting on the score sheet and sophomore guard/forward Josh Young picking up two fouls before the opening quarter ended, Oakwood was left in a hole it couldn’t climb from.
“That, at times this year, has been a problem for us,” Comets coach Jeff Mandrell said of the ball-handling errors. “We didn’t shoot it very well. When you have that combination, it’s tough.”
Young produced all of his team-leading 12 points in the third period before fouling out with about a minute to play. Jackson Powell added eight points, though he didn’t score in the second half.
“A lot of that is just ball pressure, getting up, guarding somebody, mirroring the basketball, closing out sharp to your man,” Lorenzen said. “... Put pressure on them and kind of coax them into throwing a bad pass.”
The Buffaloes also were more successful getting to the free-throw line, out-attempting Oakwood 17-4. That started with Steinbaugh, who connected on all seven of his tries despite a chorus of odd shouts from the stands — such as a sound similar to one made by Chewbacca of “Star Wars” fame.
“It just made us want it more than the triple-overtime game,” Steinbaugh said, “because we knew it was a battle (in that game), and they came out on top.”
The Comets now will duke it out with Salt Fork at 8 p.m. Thursday for a position in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game.
“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Mandrell said. “Got to try to get one or two here out of this (tournament).”
G-RF closes pool play with Armstrong-Potomac at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Trojans possessing an 0-2 mark entering that tilt.
Then the focus turns to Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship meeting with either Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin or Hoopeston Area (8-10), which face off Thursday for the other final slot.
It was the Blue Devils, however, whom the Buffaloes lost to in their last shot at the county’s top prize.
“We’ve just got to continue to play hard, play good defense,” Steinbaugh said, “and we’ll be right there.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Westville 17. Three players finished in double figures scoring as the Blue Devils overcame a slow start to cruise past the Tigers in the former’s first pool-play game.
Drew Reifsteck netted 18 points, Elijah Tidwell finished with 12 points and Kaj Stanford added 10 points for BHRA (19-0), which became the area’s last unbeaten basketball team after Tuscola fell 61-39 to Central A&M on Tuesday night.
“We created some turnovers there in the second quarter and made it an up-tempo game,” Blue Devils coach Gary Tidwell said. “We were making the extra pass and shooting higher-percentage shots.”
The Blue Devils must defeat Hoopeston Area at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in each team’s pool-play capper in order to defend the county championship BHRA won in 2019.
“They’re a quality team with a lot of veteran leadership and some guys that have been around a while,” Tidwell said of the Cornjerkers. “And we’re close, so we’re a pretty big rival.”
Raef Burke and Bryce Burnett each tallied six points for Westville (3-15).
Salt Fork 51, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Payton Taylor piled up 22 points on the power of 10 two-point field goals, lifting the Storm past the Trojans and to a 1-1 record in pool play.
Dawson Dodd drilled a pair of three-pointers on his way to seven points for Salt Fork (12-5), which ended a two-game skid that began prior to tournament play.
Rylee Showalter paced A-P (1-14) with seven points, including five in the first quarter.