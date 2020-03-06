RANTOUL — Grant Coleman didn’t want to offer any bulletin board material.
But when asked, after helping lead the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team to a 52-49 win over Champaign Central in a Class 3A Rantoul Regional semifinal game, which opponent he’d prefer to see in the championship round, the Bulldogs senior relented.
“Probably Centennial,” Coleman said begrudgingly. “Get back at them.”
The Chargers, of course, defeated M-S 69-55 in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 25.
As it turns out, the Bulldogs must move on without tasting revenge.
That’s because Urbana stunned Centennial 47-45 in Wednesday night’s other regional semifinal game, courtesy a buzzer-beating jumper from junior guard Jermale Young.
And so, a different rematch is set: the second-seeded Bulldogs (21-10) versus the third-seeded Tigers (17-14) in Friday’s 7 p.m. title bout.
It’s Urbana that knows the taste of defeat in this particular setup, with M-S easing to a 76-52 triumph when the sides met on Feb. 11 in Mahomet.
“Mahomet is a whole other monster,” Tigers coach Verdell Jones Jr. said Wednesday. “I’m sure there’ll be another 48 hours of sleepless nights. So that’s what you love during this time of year.”
Coleman is the head of that monster.
The Milwaukee signee put down 21 points in the regional semifinals and torched Urbana for 26 points and 10 rebounds last month, during a victory that added to what’s currently a 10-game win streak for the Bulldogs.
“Just great ball movement and setting screens,” Coleman said about what has been key to him getting looks amid defensive alignments designed to slow the 6-foot-7 forward. “My teammates get me open.”
Defensive prowess from senior guard Cole Lener and junior guard Braden Finch also has been critical to M-S keeping its current run going. After the prior win against the Tigers, M-S coach Ryan Bosch credited Lener for providing “unbelievable minutes on the back side of our zone” en route to nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
One talking point for part two of this feud is how Bosch will deploy his athletes on the defensive end.
After falling behind 16-11 early in last month’s game against Urbana, the Bulldogs turned to the aforementioned zone and stifled the Tigers. On Wednesday, Centennial also looked to a zone defense — of the 1-2-2 variety — and kept the Tigers below 50 points for just the third time all season.
“(Bosch) has done a phenomenal job with those guys in a short period of time,” Jones said. “I know several of those kids over there. They play hard, they’re very disciplined and they’re good players.”
Young (10 points on Wednesday) and senior Bryson Tatum (14 points) often are among Urbana’s scoring bastions, and senior Chris Cross (five points) will try to recover from a challenging semifinal game as far as putting the ball in the hoop is concerned.
In Jones’ mind, that means focusing on the exact item he praises the M-S athletes for displaying on a consistent basis.
“Our word for the year is just trying to be disciplined,” Jones said. “Discipline doesn’t mean slowing the ball down. It just means doing what we do and doing it to the best of our ability.
“The key is to get the stop when we need it and ... make sure at the end of the day, when the final horn goes off, it’s more points for the good guys.”