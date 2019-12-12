Sports Editor MATT DANIELS takes stock of the latest area happenings before the action on the court heats up:
Punkay headlines talented Maroons
CHAMPAIGN — By the time January arrives, the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team will likely have played 15 games already. Without its full complement of players, too. Junior forward Khailieo Terry, a News-Gazette first-team All-Area pick last season after averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds, hasn’t played in the Maroons’ first eight games.
“He’s unavailable, but we expect him to be back soon,” Central coach Jeff Finke said before the Maroons play at Normal Community on Friday night.
Even without their high-flying playmaker in Terry, along with senior forward Isaiah Jackson, who is no longer on the roster, the Maroons (4-4) have competed well against a variety of teams through the season’s first two weeks.
“It’s a great group we have this year,” Finke said. “A lot of new guys and new faces. The other night, we started four juniors. It’s not what we’re accustomed to doing as seniors usually get the bulk of our time, but I’m excited about our team.”
Senior Pryce Punkay is the headliner for the Maroons, with the 6-foot-3 guard averaging 22.1 points and draining 43 three-pointers so far.
But junior guard Isaiah Roosevelt, junior guard Judd Wagner, junior forward Nate Allen and junior forward Diego Sanchez, among others, are finding their way in their first foray of varsity basketball.
This month concludes for Central at the 77th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament from Dec. 26-28, with the Maroons opening up the 16-team tournament at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 against Mundelein Carmel.
“We haven’t had a lot of time to refine much,” Finke said. “We pretty much gameplan and keep rolling. We think that by Christmas-time down in Centralia, we’ll be a pretty competitive team. Our hope is that in the second half of the year, we can just start turning it on."
Depth stands out for Spartans
ST. JOSEPH — Chance Izard has emerged as the go-to scorer for the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team this season.But ...
“The biggest thing we’ve looked at with Chance is establishing more of a leadership role,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “He’s done a good job so far. We’ve pushed him every day trying to get to that spot where he can help other guys. When he’s on the floor, he leads the charge.”
The Spartans are more than just the 5-foot-10 senior guard, who averaged 18.6 points during SJ-O’s 5-0 start that concluded with a Toyota of Danville Classic championship last Saturday night in St. Joseph. Depth is arguably one of SJ-O’s greatest strengths heading into two home games this weekend against Rantoul (7 p.m., Friday) and Tri-Valley (3:30 p.m., Saturday).
“What we’ve liked so far in practice is we’ve got 16 or 17 guys that are really competing with each other,” Duval said. “If one guy is having an off day, the other guy is going to make him pay. They’re getting challenged every day. They have to practice hard. They don’t have another choice.”
Besides Izard, SJ-O had six players in senior forwards Drew Coursey and Conner Hodge, senior guards Payton Cain, Payton Grimsley and Jordan Kelly and freshman guard Ty Pence score at least eight points in a single game last week.
For Cain, the 6-foot-1 senior has a presence bigger than just scoring.
“He is without a doubt our hardest worker,” Duval said. “It never changes. You just know what you’re going to get with Payton.”
Pence, a 6-4 freshman, averaged 9.6 points during the opening week of his prep basketball career, including a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) during SJ-O’s 65-49 win last Friday night against Cissna Park, the defending Class 1A state runners-up.
“He’s extremely coachable, which gives him a real chance to be special,” Duval said. “He’s got a lot of gifts as far as running, jumping, shooting and handling the basketball. He’s starting to figure out if he plays really, really hard and does the little things that we’re asking, he can do a lot of good things for us.”
SJ-O’s schedule amps up with a game at Champaign Central next Tuesday before the Spartans face Annawan at 5 p.m. during a first-round game on Dec. 26 at the 16-team small-school State Farm Holiday Classic in Normal. So far, Duval likes the early returns from his Spartans.
“I was glad that some of the good habits they created in practice those first few weeks carried over into games, and they were able to see that,” Duval said. “That was a huge confidence boost for those guys.”
Watseka tips off busy holiday slate
WATSEKA — Area boys’ basketball teams will take part in 14 different holiday tournaments during the next three weeks. All across the state, too.
But the first one tips off Thursday night with the start of the 18th annual Watseka Holiday Tournament. The field has expanded from 10 teams to 12 teams this season, with Cissna Park and Prairie Central joining the mix.
“We added two really good teams in Cissna Park and Prairie Central, and it allowed us to change our format to four groups of three teams each,” Watseka coach Chad Cluver said. “Each pool is named after a great Watseka coach from our past, too.”
The Baldwin Pool — in honor of Keith Baldwin, who went 373-181 at Watseka from 1971-91 and led the Warriors to three state tournament appearances — features Tri-Point, Watseka and Westville. The Morley Pool — in honor of Leroy Morley, who went 279-130 at Watseka from 1931-43 and 1944-47 — has Cissna Park, Milford and La Salette. The Reynolds Pool — in honor of Richard Reynolds, who went 117-70 from 1991-98 — is comprised of Donovan, Momence and Prairie Central. Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West and Kankakee Bishop McNamara form the McKenzie Pool, paying tribute to Gordon McKenzie, who went 96-44 from 1952-57.
Pool play happens Thursday and Friday night, with Milford hosting four games on Thursday, before bracket play begins Saturday. The tournament championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, with the host Warriors, who are 4-3 this season, trying to defend the title in Watseka.
“I think the holidays are still for some family time,” Cluver said, “so I love our setup because then I can give my guys some family time and then get some good practices in to fix some things before our conference schedule gets in full swing.”