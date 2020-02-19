Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Centennial's David Laby (21) and Central's Judd Wagner (12) and Central's Nate Allen (23) in a prep boys basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Centennial's David Laby (21) and Central's Judd Wagner (12) and Central's Nate Allen (23) in a prep boys basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.