CHAMPAIGN — A loss Tuesday wasn’t going to end the season for Amareon Parker and his Centennial boys’ basketball teammates.
Falling short to Champaign Central on this night wouldn’t have required the Chargers to turn in their jerseys afterward.
But there’s something to be said for picking up a victory over a rival.
Parker and his pals know it, being on the wrong end of 59-47 and 66-60 outcomes against Urbana and a 52-49 overtime result versus Central during the previous two months.
“We lost the first ... games to Urbana and Central,” said Parker, a junior guard for the Chargers. “And we just came out (Tuesday), had them marked on our calendar.”
Parker grinded out six of his eight points in the third quarter, complemented by senior Termarion Howard banking eight of his 12 points in the same stretch, and Centennial finally placed itself on the correct side of a cross-town rivalry game by topping visiting Central 46-41.
“I guess we got a little bit of bragging rights, but we may see them again,” Chargers coach Tim Lavin said. “So it’s a confidence-builder, for sure.”
Tuesday wasn’t a time to worry about the Class 3A playoffs — that aforementioned period when these foes could record a third meeting.
Instead, it was a time for Centennial (15-13) to enjoy the fact it held the Maroons (13-14) to their fourth-lowest scoring total of this campaign.
“Defense has kept us in a lot of games, that’s for sure,” Lavin said. “And if we can ever get that consistent shot, I think we could be pretty good ... at the postseason.”
The Chargers discovered a nice offensive flow in the third quarter on Tuesday. Returning from intermission trailing 22-18, Centennial received eight field goals from four different athletes, using that output to create a 36-34 edge entering the last period.
“Our mindset changed a lot (from the loss to Central). We just got more focused, locked in,” Parker said. “Coach really pressed us on defense, and he knows we can make shots, and (Tuesday) we did it.”
Parker used every bit of his 5-foot-11 frame to battle into the paint, facing off with opponents like 6-4 junior Khailieo Terry, 6-3 junior Nate Allen and 6-3 junior Diego Sanchez.
This translated into three layups by Parker, which in turn opened the door for Howard to connect twice from beyond the arc.
“I was raised to not be scared of anything,” Parker said. “You’ve just got to go 100 percent. If you’re scared, you shouldn’t play.”
Although Central coach Jeff Finke was left wanting to watch film before replying to some queries about the Maroons’ offensive shortcomings, he had an easy answer for why the Chargers were able to find their shooting stroke.
“We stopped really guarding the ball,” Finke said. “We allowed dribble penetration from the top. ... We didn’t step in front looking to take charges, like we talk about every day.
“And then, when they made some kickouts to Termarion, Howard made some shots. ... Those were daggers.”
Centennial’s defense, which has allowed more than 50 points just once in its last seven games, gave little operating room to either Terry (four points) or senior Pryce Punkay (11 points), Central’s two leading scorers.
Terry picked up his second foul in the first quarter and connected on just one field goal all evening. Punkay was held off the score sheet until the second half and notched nine of his points in the third period.
Adding to the Maroons’ woes, no one other than Punkay and Allen (10 points) found the bottom of the basket after halftime.
“We needed other guys to step up,” Finke said. “We needed those guys to be patient and make plays from off the ball, and we didn’t do it.”
Parker cited seniors Axel Laby (13 points) and Kvion Lott as significant components of the Chargers’ stopping power as Centennial forced 19 turnovers while committing 10 by comparison.
And once the Chargers shored up a 2-of-8 free throw ledger from the opening half — hitting 6 of 7 the rest of the way — the door was open for a much-needed victory.
The potential for a playoff clash between these programs only increased the importance of coming out ahead in this showcase.
A restructuring of the IHSA classification system dropped Centennial from Class 4A into the 3A field this March, which already contained Central. The two squads now reside in the same sub-sectional and will learn their postseason draws on Friday afternoon.
There’s no ignoring it, either. Finke smiled when asked about Tuesday’s game-planning, jokingly saying, “We might play them again.”
Parker wouldn’t necessarily mind a rubber match.
“We’ll be ready for them,” he said.