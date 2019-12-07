Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Centennial's Axel Laby (12) and Manual's Storm Hangen(15) in the first half of a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Centennial's Axel Laby (12) and Manual's Storm Hangen(15) in the first half of a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.