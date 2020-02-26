BISMARCK — Richard and Flora Belle-Knight have seen a lot of Bismarck basketball.
And Bismarck-Henning. Recently Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin as well.
The husband and wife are 1956 Bismarck High School graduates. They’re the definition of regulars at their alma mater’s basketball games, always sitting in the same spot on the wooden bleachers directly opposite the scorer’s table. So if either half of the Belle-Knight couple has an opinion about the state of Blue Devils hoops, it holds some weight.
Such as last Wednesday, when Richard told standout senior Drew Reifsteck, “There’s been no point guard like you since 1956.”
A flattered Reifsteck accepted the praise.
And then he followed with a simple but meaningful sentence.
“We’ll get it done for you.”
“It” is more than compiling an undefeated regular season, which Reifsteck and friends accomplished with a 70-33 victory at Armstrong-Potomac last Friday night in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
The win against A-P was the Blue Devils’ 29th win by double figures and 23rd victory by 20 or more points.
“It” is more than getting Associated Press voters’ approval by finally cracking the Class 2A top 10 last week, in the No. 10 slot.
What exactly is the “it” Reifsteck is referring to?
“Our main goal is to get to Peoria,” junior guard Elijah Tidwell said, “and to play on the last day.”
The top-seeded BHRA boys’ basketball team isn’t just satisfied with a 30-0 record entering Wednesday night’s 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional semifinal game against 11th-seeded Oakwood (18-13).
They’re not satisfied with a second consecutive Vermilion County Tournament title, nor a VVC regular-season championship. Even though the Blue Devils never before have advanced to state — they haven’t even captured a sectional plaque in program history — they have their eyes set on suiting up March 13-14 at Peoria’s Carver Arena for the 2A state tournament.
“It’s quite cool and a good accomplishment for us to beat these guys by this many points, but at the end of the day, that’s not exactly what we want to do,” senior guard Avery McConkey said. “We want to go play in Peoria. We want to make it all the way.”
Fourth-year BHRA coach Gary Tidwell has expressed confidence about his current crop of Blue Devils from the beginning of their 2019-2020 campaign.
It makes sense considering his program graduated just two seniors after posting 22 triumphs the season prior.
“We knew we were going to be a 20-win season, for sure. We didn’t think about 30 at all,” Gary Tidwell said. “We knew we had a team that could possibly make a deep run.”
Reifsteck is front and center in any conversation about BHRA’s postseason potential.
The 5-foot-9 athlete generated his 1,000th career point in a 26-point effort against Schlarman. He boasted 31 points in a BSN Classic championship game win over Judah Christian. He outscored Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the Vermilion County Tournament final, his 23 points a shade better than the Buffaloes’ 22.
And that’s only discussing Reifsteck’s scoring effect.
“Drew is an all-state candidate,” Gary Tidwell said. “He leads our team in assists. Obviously, everything goes through him. He’s under-the-radar when it comes to college recruitment. I think he could play at the Division II level. ... You don’t see guys like him come around very often.”
One of Flora Belle-Knight’s sisters was married to a Reifsteck. Both Flora and her husband marvel at what Drew Reifsteck, a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer first-team selection each of the last three seasons, is capable of on the hardwood.
“That’s part of why he’s so good in basketball — because he gets himself in shape,” Richard said. “His grandpa was real good, and his dad and brother were all real good.”
“It’s a sense of pride for us,” Reifsteck added. “It’s not any added pressure to us, but we definitely want to represent well.”
As good as Reifsteck has been, he can’t, nor wouldn’t try to, claim sole ownership of BHRA basketball’s current status.
Guys like 5-10 McConkey — the Blue Devils starting quarterback each of the last two seasons — 6-foot Elijah Tidwell and 6-foot senior Kaj Stanford often are in double figures behind Reifsteck.
Then there are less-heralded team members such as 6-foot junior Cade Howie, 6-2 sophomore Mason Hackman and 6-foot freshman Brett Meidel. All three are willing to get in the paint for points, rebounds and to draw attention.
“It’s an unselfish team,” Gary Tidwell said. “I don’t think they care who gets credit. They just want to win.”
That doesn’t go unnoticed by BHRA’s fans.
“They just seem to all work together,” Flora said.
“It wasn’t like it is now (back in the 1950s),” Richard added. “They had good teams, but not where they are now. These kids, all of them play together. That’s what does it.”
Plenty of off-court happenings have played into this mentality.
BHRA football and boys’ soccer combining for a 29-3 record in fall 2019 was a factor.
“It gave us confidence going into the basketball season,” said Hackman, also a football player, “knowing that our school is pretty successful in everything that they do.”
There’s the ability to find balance between taking it easy in calmer times and locking in at key moments.
“We’re normally really focused, but we also have guys that like to talk it up with each other and mess around,” Howie said. “But we know when to be focused and when to laugh.”
There’s what McConkey describes as group activities “typical for all teenage guys.”
“We’re staying up probably too late playing PS4 with each other ... on the weekends,” McConkey said. “But I think that does help because it builds chemistry between each other.”
And there’s support from the school’s four communities, none offering a population greater than 1,300.
“I’ve noticed just looking out in the crowd at our games, even at away games, we have a huge crowd,” Meidel said. “It’s just been a lot of fun having the crowd behind us.”
The Blue Devils now have reached the point of no return.
Lapses or mistakes that were so rare in the regular season can’t happen now. One bad outing could make BHRA’s undefeated regular season all for naught.
Perhaps that’s the expectation among some outsiders. After all, it took until the last 2A Associated Press poll for voters to push the Blue Devils above “receiving votes.”
Gary Tidwell wasn’t surprised by this. He acknowledges murmurs the Vermilion Valley Conference “has been weak in the past years” and tends to agree with them.
“But, at the same time, I think we’ve competed and we’ve been dominant in our wins,” Gary Tidwell said, “and we’ve continued to get better and better. That’s been a good thing for us.”
The coach’s athletes keep an ear open for chatter like this.
“We feel overlooked, but I think that’s ultimately our driving force,” Reifsteck said. “Keeps us motivated, and it’s easier being the underdog than being the one on top.”
BHRA won’t have that luxury in the 2A playoffs. The Blue Devils were handed a No. 1 seed in the same sub-sectional as Paxton-Buckley-Loda (25-4), Tuscola (25-3) and St. Joseph-Ogden (21-8).
“We talked about it the day we got it, and then we just kind of moved on,” Howie said, “because we knew that just because we have the 1 seed doesn’t mean anything. We’ve still got to go out there and win as a team.”
That likely will require getting past regional host SJ-O in a potential regional title game on Friday night. BHRA accomplished the feat already this season with a 65-51 win at SJ-O on Jan. 18.
Beyond that, other potential roadblocks include No. 2 Coal City and No. 3 Pontiac in a sectional semifinal. Aforementioned PBL and Tuscola could lurk in a sectional title game. Top seeds Pleasant Plains and Normal U-High loom as possible foes in a super-sectional in Springfield..
Yes, that’s looking ahead. But a reasonable one given the Blue Devils’ goal of playing at Carver Arena.
“It’d definitely mean a lot because ... we haven’t been past a sectional final,” Elijah Tidwell said. “So just leaving our imprint on the school, we can tell our kids one day, ‘Yeah, look what we did.’ So that’d be a sense of pride that we’d like to have.”