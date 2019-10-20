RYAN TOMPKINS is coming off his best of 17 years running Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball, with the Falcons placing third in Class 2A. He offers insight on the run and more:
What did last season’s state run mean to you?
It’s kind of cool in the sense that I still run into people that maybe I haven’t seen or the kids haven’t seen since even March, when it happened. You still get some, “Boy, that was a lot of fun.” ... To see the seniors who have moved on to college and kind of see them after some time away, following what they’re doing in college ... every time you run into them kind of reminds you of what they were doing last year.
Have you seen the excitement from the state run pay dividends since?
Absolutely. Last year’s team was so good in embracing the youth that would follow them. Being in a small community, you see a lot of people, so they would run into kids. It was pretty cool. There was a lot of autographs being requested. We saw a big bump in our summer camp numbers for our younger kids. It did generate a lot of enthusiasm. ... You want to feed off that. Hopefully it generates some continued energy for the program.
Can you break down the changes you’ve seen in the sport during your time in charge at GCMS?
The game has changed and it always will. That’s what makes any sport survive this long. ... The three-point shot, although it was well-established by the time I started coaching, that continues to become more of a part of the game. Seeing different types of offenses in basketball — more perimeter-based play, less post-based play.
What are your thoughts on the future location of the state tournament?
Being from here, you love the thought of playing at the Assembly Hall — now State Farm Center. ... Gibson City had two teams go to the Assembly Hall. Coach (Jack) Cowgill when we were in school would put the Assembly Hall on the back of our warmups as a motivator. ... So now that it’s been at Peoria and I’ve seen what they’ve done with it ... they do a fantastic job. From how they treat you, from how they run it. ... So I guess two different times of my life, both have been pretty awesome. For the teams that participate, it doesn’t really matter because you’re at state.