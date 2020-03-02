After guiding Urbana boys’ basketball last season to its first regional title since 1989, VERDELL JONES JR. is trying to help the Tigers repeat the process. He checks in ahead of Class 3A regional play at Rantoul:
How are your boys approaching the chance to win another regional championship?We’re excited about the opportunity. It’s one thing to be the hunter for years. It’s a different mindset of being the hunted. I certainly can say for an Urbana program that’s had a drought ... it’s certainly a welcome addition and a new framework from which we’re operating.Urbana drew a No. 3 seed in its
sub-sectional — behind No. 1 Lincoln and No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour — and faces
No. 5 Centennial in the semifinal round. How do you feel about that draw?One thing I’ve learned to do is expect the unexpected. I had no rhyme or reason in even talking with some other people in the coaching industry. A lot of them are miffed by how it went down as well. At the end of the day, you’ve got to play whoever’s in front of you. I’ve accepted that, and we’re going to prepare for whoever we have to play.Has the seeding lit a fire under your guys?Oh, absolutely. I think more than anything we’re motivated to play and to play better. I don’t think we really finished the (regular) season the way we had intended, and they’re amped up to get back on the floor, to really show that they’re that team that can play great basketball.What does it mean to be in a position where you can discuss a regional repeat?Man, it’s really a blessing, and I think it’s just a tribute to the hard work these boys have put in. ... I’m so excited because our five seniors ... academically are stellar. I don’t think anybody’s got less than a B-plus. We’re celebrating Black History Month, and I think this is something we can celebrate.You talk about those five seniors and their impact — what do you feel these last two teams’ accomplishments can do for the future of Urbana basketball?What we’ve done, we’ve just set the bar. There’s no ambiguity in terms of what the expectation is. People are aware that if you come to Urbana, you’re going to be challenged every day. ... That’s the expectation now is, “Hey, this is what we’re signing up for.”Even though Urbana is a rival of Centennial and Champaign Central, what does it mean to see all three programs doing well?I love it because, even though I’m the varsity basketball coach at Urbana, I work at Champaign schools. ... My sons played at Central, so I’m always going to have a heart and a fondness for Central.