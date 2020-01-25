Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) an dCentennial's Travis Makabu (24) in a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) an dCentennial's Travis Makabu (24) in a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) and Centennial's David Laby (21) and Centennial's Termarion Howard (10) in a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Makhai Smith (22) an dUrbana's Christopher Cross (12) and Centennial's Termarion Howard (10) in a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
The Urbana senior forward turned around just as his buzzer-beating elbow three-pointer poured through the net to end the first half.
Sixteen minutes later, Cross and his Urbana boys’ basketball teammates finished off a hard-fought 66-60 Big 12 road victory against crosstown rival Centennial on Friday night.
“This game means a lot,” said Cross, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “Coming into this game, I was thinking this is the last game I’m ever going to play against Centennial, so I just wanted to lead my team and do the best that I could.”
Cross was a key part of the Tigers (10-9, 4-2 Big 12) making 10 three-pointers, but credited his teammates.
“We have great team chemistry,” Cross said. “We play together as one unit. When we drive, we know that somebody’s going to be open. We’re all great shooters. That’s what we do. We shoot.”
Despite an efficient shooting night from Urbana, David Laby brought the Chargers (9-10, 0-5) back into the game, courtesy a team-leading 18 points. The Centennial guard’s three-pointer with 18.5 seconds left in regulation cut the Chargers’ deficit to 62-59.
And yet, when Urbana needed Cross to hit clutch free throws, he went 4 for 4 from the line to seal the win.
“Chris has been rock solid for us for three years,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr. said. “The beauty of it is there’s nobody in our program who epitomizes who we’re trying to be as a program more than him. He’s done it the way it needs to be done.”