PONTIAC — Tevin Smith’s biggest takeaway possessed multiple layers.

Both positive and negative for he and his Danville boys’ basketball teammates.

“Makes us know that we can play great defense if we want to,” Smith said. “When we want to.”

Smith uttered this sentiment Thursday morning, after the Vikings dropped a 66-62 decision to Benet in both sides’ opening game at the 89th annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

Danville coach Durrell Robinson’s program dug itself multiple holes versus the Redwings (7-1) to end a three-game win streak for Danville (6-3).

The Vikings trailed 8-0 to start the game, prompting someone in the Danville bench area to shout, “Wake up!”

The Vikings also fell behind by 13 points during the third quarter prior to staging another comeback.

All told, Danville’s efforts weren’t enough to keep it out of the consolation bracket.

“Coming in, state polls, it’s two of the top ... teams in 3A,” said Robinson, referencing Benet’s No. 7 ranking and the Vikings’ receiving-votes status from the first Associated Press ratings of the season.

“They’re just as good as advertised. We knew what we were facing. It’s just good to get that quality competition, because, coming to Pontiac, you want to know more about yourself.”

To that point, Robinson echoed Smith’s sentiment that Danville hangs its hat on pressuring the opposition’s ball-handlers.

“Our defensive intensity can be premier in the state,” Robinson said. “That’s our bread and butter. Once we stay committed to that end, we’ve got a chance against anybody.”

The Vikings struggled just enough in two key battles to dilute their 14-10 turnovers edge over the Redwings.

Issue No. 1 was containing the post duo of 6-foot-4 Jacob Snell and 6-7 Colin Crothers, the latter of whom was participating in his second game of the 2019-2020 season.

Snell and Crothers combined for 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting, frequently muscling past whomever Danville sent into the paint to contest shots. The two Benet bigs also racked up 11 rebounds, nearly outrebounding the Vikings entirely (14 rebounds).

“Those guys give us a pretty good one-two punch with size,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “(Crothers) and Jake gave us a lot of action inside, and they also did a good job of kicking the ball back out.”

Enter issue No. 2: Benet guard Jack Prock.

Holding just four points entering the Redwings’ last possession of the first half, Prock drained a corner three-pointer and rode the ensuing momentum to a game-best 19 points. Prock also sank a couple free throws with less than five seconds to play, ensuring no last-ditch Danville rally.

“He’s got ice in his veins,” Heidkamp said of Prock. “He’s a really good shooter ... and he adds a lot with his ability to space the floor for the big guys.”

Although the Vikings couldn’t slow any of these three foes, they kept pace all the way via clutch shooting and dogged pursuit of the basketball.

Smith landed 17 points to pace the Vikings, the last three on a tightly-contested three-pointer that forced Prock to connect on his aforementioned freebies.

Devin Miles (16 points), Nathanael Hoskins (15 points) and Robert Stroud (12 points) each rose to double-figure scoring, too, with Miles getting his total off the bench.

It was Miles who lifted Danville in a significant way when the Vikings faced their largest deficit of the morning. He soared into the air to snatch a loose rebound from two Benet athletes, dropped toward his bench and drilled a step-back triple.

“Devin is a competitor,” Robinson said. “He’s one of those kids that always gives you a chance of winning because of his heart and determination.”

Like the Vikings’ other exploits, however, that wasn’t enough to maintain the Vikings’ chances of finishing atop this vaunted tournament field.

Danville will try to get on the right side of the ledger when it faces Big 12 Conference rival Peoria Manual at 9:30 a.m. Friday in a consolation quarterfinal game. Lose to the Rams, though, and Danville’s time in Pontiac ends after only two games.

Smith doesn’t believe the Vikings will need another “wake up” directed their way for their latest pre-10 a.m. tilt.

“Not early morning. We just had a bad start,” Smith said. “If we would’ve (competed in the first half) ... how we played second half, we definitely would’ve beat them.”