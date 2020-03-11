Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) passes out after getting stopped by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) passes out after getting stopped by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.