Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) passes out after getting stopped by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) passes out after getting stopped by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Jeremiah Hamilton (44) leaves the court with his team following their 46-44 loss to Springfield Lanphier in a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) gets his shot blocked by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's head coach Verdell Jones Jr. in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Jermale Young (2) and Spriingfield Lanphier's Tevonta Jackson (10) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) and Spriingfield Lanphier's TJ Price (05) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Spriingfield Lanphier's TJ Price (05) and Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) grapple for the ball in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's () fans watch the final seconds of the game in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) and Urbana's Mario Turner (23) and Spriingfield Lanphier's Michael Ousley (03) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Springfield Lanphier's players surround Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) as they all go for a rebound in the first half in a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette /l/ players surround Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's DeShawn Sanders (14) tries to get away from Springfield Lanphier's Jaden Snodgrass (02) and Springfield Lanphier's Cam Kincaid (04) in a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Spriingfield Lanphier's Jaden Snodgrass (02) and Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) in a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) and Urbana's Jeremiah Hamilton (44) and Springfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Jermale Young (2) shoots over Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) passes out after getting stopped by Spriingfield Lanphier's KJ Debrick (32) in the first half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mykel Neal (21) reacts to losing in the second half of a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lanphier won 46-44.
LINCOLN — Chris Cross played Tuesday night like he didn’t want it to be the final time he suited up for the Urbana boys’ basketball team.
The 6-foot-2 senior forward, coming off a few tough shooting nights in the Tigers’ two regional victories last week, found his shot early during Urbana’s Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game against Springfield Lanphier.
His 11 first-half points accounted for most of the Tigers’ offense in the opening 16 minutes against the Lions.
And in the second half, Urbana woke up just in time to mount a comeback in an effort to keep its season going.
It was a combination of the supporting cast around Cross and stringing together defensive stops that got Urbana back into the game after the Tigers trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter.
At the end of 32 minutes, however, Lanphier escaped with a 46-44 victory at Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium in Lincoln, handing Urbana a second straight season-ending defeat in a sectional semifinal game after the same fate happened to the Tigers in 2019.
“I just hurt for the players,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr. said. “This is a game that got away from us.
“We just got stops,” Jones continued about what fueled his team’s comeback. “That’s the thing we kept preaching the entire game is you have to get stops. In the first half, we just weren’t doing that, and in the first part of the third quarter.
“We let them get downhill, and weren’t able to stay in front of their guys. But, then because of the relentless pressure, we turned it around. It finally clicked.”
With the way the third quarter started for the Tigers (18-14), they looked to be in serious trouble. The Lions (25-9), after all, pulled ahead 37-26 with 1:30 left in the penultimate period. Urbana regrouped by scoring the final six points of the third quarter, capped by Cross, who finished his final prep game with a team-leading 20 points, knocking down three free throws after he was fouled on a three-point attempt in the corner by the Tigers’ bench.
Urbana continued to gain momentum over a seven-minute stretch — helped by a pair of backcourt violations for Lanphier — to fully erase its deficit.
Senior forward Bryson Tatum, who supplied 11 points, drained a three-pointer that brought the Tigers within three points at 42-39.
After the teams traded buckets, Cross poured in a straightaway three-pointer that tied the score at 44 with 1:23 left in regulation.
“I just wanted to do the best that I could and lay it all on the line for my team,” an emotional Cross said afterward. “That’s what I tried to do.”
Urbana actually had a chance to go ahead twice in the final minute but missed a few point-blank layups at the rim, and the Lions turned to 6-foot-8 forward KJ Debrick — as they did for much of the game — to be a difference-maker.
Debrick’s two free throws with 37.2 seconds left put Lanphier ahead by the winning margin, finishing off a 15-point game for the junior.
“Late (in the third quarter), we got the lead and we got complacent and it fueled some energy for them and they were able to get some shots to go down,” Lanphier coach Blake Turner said. “That last minute in the (game), we got some loose balls. We were able to get some rebounds down the stretch and stepped up and made free throws.”
Still, the Tigers almost forced overtime.
Cross’ jumper near the baseline rimmed out, however, and the senior forward missed a put-back attempt just before the final buzzer sounded.
More than a half-hour after the game was over, Jones found himself thankful for what Cross and his fellow seniors had helped bring to Urbana, specifically back-to-back regional titles. But the Tigers’ coach also realized the finality of Tuesday’s game, and the effect that has on seniors like Cross, Tatum and Mykel Neal.
“He’s been the glue to this program, really since he stepped in, and definitely since his sophomore year,” Jones said of Cross. “He’s someone who you can really count on. He’s a warrior. My heart just aches for him. He’s crushed.
“He takes those kind of situations really hard. I’m sure he’s probably trying to wear the brunt of this, and it’s not on him. If he doesn’t show up, we’re not in this game.”