CATLIN — Salt Fork’s Dawson Dodd sank nine three-pointers before Friday’s Class 1A regional championship game against Decatur St. Teresa. That got the Storm senior into the next round of the Three-Point Showdown.
Dodd wasn’t done. He made five more in the game, scored a game-high 18 points and helped Salt Fork to a 50-40 victory and regional title.
Salt Fork (23-8) faced a six-point halftime deficit. The Storm cut that in half by the end of the third quarter and then dropped 20 points in the fourth to complete the comeback against St. Teresa.
Payton Taylor provided a strong scoring complement to Dodd with 17 points, while Clayton Jarling scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Salt Fork now advances to the 1A Schlarman Sectional in Danville and will face Ridgeview at 7 p.m. Wednesday in semifinal action.
Mustangs win title. Ridgeview pushed its lead to double digits early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Class 1A Iroquois West Regional title game. It was a lead the Mustangs would ultimately need, as Cissna Park put together a fourth-quarter comeback.
Ridgeview (24-8) managed to hold off the Timberwolves (21-10) for a 54-53 victory and secure its spot in Wednesday’s 1A Schlarman Sectional semifinal against Salt Fork.
Panthers fall. LeRoy could have headed into halftime against Roanoke-Benson in the Class 1A regional championship game in Lexington down just a couple points. A couple missed free throws and a banked in three-pointer from the Rockets made it an eight-point deficit for the Panthers instead.
Roanoke scored on its first two possessions of the second half, expanded its lead to double digit and put LeRoy into comeback mode, a comeback that just fell short in a 40-32 loss.
“We were down three with just under a minute to go and had the ball,” LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson said. “We could not get the ball to go in the basket, and to their credit they made their free throws when we had to foul. We just weren’t able to just make that one big play when we needed it.”
Ty Egan led LeRoy (18-10) with a game-high 19 points.
Terry, Punkay shine. Champaign Central used a third quarter burst and dominant performances by Khalilieo Terry (27 points) and Pryce Punkay (36) to rally on Senior Night for an 85-81 victory against Proviso East.
The win gets the Maroons back to .500 at 15-15 heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A Rantoul Regional quarterfinal game against the host Eagles.
Bulldogs keep rolling. Mahomet-Seymour will head into Class 3A regional action with plenty of momentum. Friday night’s 80-54 home victory against Apollo Conference foes Mattoon was the Bulldogs’ ninth straight to end the regular season.
M-S (20-10) will start postseason play Tuesday in regional semifinal action in Rantoul against Monday’s winner of Champaign Central-Rantoul.