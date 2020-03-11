SPRINGFIELD — At least half of the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin boys’ basketball players who walked past Drew Reifsteck while exiting their locker room Tuesday night offered a handshake, pat on the back or piece of verbal encouragement.
And when the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior made his way into the main lobby of The Recreation & Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus, a swarm of blue-clad fans stood before Reifsteck and cheered his first name.
The truth, however, was no amount of love and support would eliminate completely the pain and heartache felt by Reifsteck and his BHRA teammates.
The Blue Devils finished four points short of their first-ever state semifinals berth, dropping a thrilling 59-56 Class 2A super-sectional decision to the Cyclones.
“Looking back on it, just so many memories and accolades that we all got,” Reifsteck said through tears, “it was a great year. But it sucks ending it.”
A see-saw battle between BHRA (34-1) and SHG (23-13) in front of a raucous atmosphere was finalized by a late series of nailbiting 50-50 events, few of which went the Blue Devils’ way.
“I’m proud of my guys,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “They played hard. They competed. I think we got every ounce of energy and talent out of them.”
Reifsteck and SHG freshman guard Jake Hamilton traded buckets to set the score at 55-54 SHG with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining.
Outside of a Jack Thoma missed free throw with 23.8 seconds left by the SHG senior, this last stretch of regulation time was filled with could’ve-should’ve-would’ve moments for the Blue Devils.
Moments like BHRA junior guard Elijah Tidwell coming up with a rebound and finding senior guard Avery McConkey apparently open beyond the arc, only for Cyclones senior forward Kyle Ingram to fly into the picture, block McConkey’s shot and race the other way for a layup.
“I saw it coming,” said the 6-foot-7 Ingram, who compiled a trio of three-pointers on his way to 15 points. “I went and made a play on it and, that’s just what I’ve been trained to do.”
Moments like Reifsteck harassing SHG junior guard Isaiah Thompson into losing possession after BHRA sophomore forward Mason Hackman answered Ingram’s bucket with one of his own. Multiple athletes hit the deck trying to corral the loose ball, only for Thoma to snag it and get fouled.
Moments like Blue Devils senior forward Kaj Stanford executing a back-door cut after Thoma’s free throw miss, only for the ball to bounce off the front of the iron and into Ingram’s hands. Ingram was sent to the free throw line and knocked down both attempts to stake the Cyclones to a three-point edge with 7.5 seconds left.
And moments like Reifsteck taking a pass from Hackman on the run as those 7.5 seconds evaporated, only for Reifsteck to have his feet slip out from under him while trying to shake Thoma. From his knees, Reifsteck still managed to hoist up a potential game-tying shot, but it too clanged off the front of the rim.
“It’s never over until that buzzer rings,” said Reifsteck, who generated a game-high 22 points. “I even thought my shot from the floor was good. It looked good. Just ended up a little bit short.”
“I saw that go up. ... I was like, ‘Holy smokes,’” Ingram added. “It looked really good.”
BHRA even received a last-ditch opportunity since Reifsteck’s try wound up out of bounds off a Cyclone player. Stanford’s effort with less than a second on the clock also fell short, setting off a celebration in front of the opposing bench.
“I knew they were going to keep punching,” Gary Tidwell said of the Cyclones, who haven’t been to state since under the Springfield Cathedral banner in 1948. “They’re a talented team.”
SHG’s clear advantage Tuesday was in its height and length. The Cyclones boast 12 players — Ingram included — who stand between 6-foot and 6-7. Ingram was joined in double figures scoring by two of them, as both the 6-3 Hamilton and the 6-0 Thompson turned in 14 points.
The Blue Devils, by comparison, max out at 6-2 on their roster and deploy a lineup averaging just under 6 feet.
But that lineup gave SHG all it could handle and more. BHRA’s five starters collected all of the team’s points Tuesday, with Reifsteck followed closely by Elijah Tidwell (15 points) and McConkey (10 points).
The Blue Devils, despite going on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and leading by as many as nine points on the evening, were done in by a massive rebounding deficit, with SHG winning that category 34-15.
“We knew going in their athleticism could cause issues, and it did,” McConkey said. “I think going to our man (defense), it helped a little bit closing out on the shooters, but then they kept getting those second- and third-chance opportunities.”
And even though this is BHRA’s only loss in its 2019-2020 season, the Blue Devils won’t receive any additional chances to book a spot at Peoria’s Carver Arena for the 2A state tournament that starts Friday night.
It’s a difficult reality for a BHRA unit that dominated nearly all of its regular-season foes, then fought through early postseason struggles to capture the first sectional title in program history.
That’s especially true for seniors like Reifsteck, McConkey and Stanford, even as they end their high school basketball careers at a stage never reached by any Blue Devils before them.
“We made history,” McConkey said, “and gave Bismarck some respect that they don’t usually have.”