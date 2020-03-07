PONTIAC — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball isn’t done playing yet. Far from it.
Because the dream run continues. BHRA wrote another chapter in its storied season on Friday night, pulling away from Joliet Catholic for a 53-39 win in the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship game.
The Blue Devils (34-0) will now try to reach Carver Arena in downtown Peoria next weekend — the site of the state tournament — when they square off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (22-13) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a super-sectional game that will take place at The Recreation & Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus.
It’s another game, this time in the Elite Eight, for one of the state’s elite small-school programs this season. Not bad, either, considering Friday night’s win is the first sectional championship for BHRA in the school’s history.
“We have high expectations as a program,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “We work hard at it. We spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for moments like this.”
Once again, senior guard Drew Reifsteck delivered an epic performance. The 5-foot-9 point guard dropped in a game-high 26 points, with 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. He also made 9 of 10 free throw attempts to hold off JCA (15-20).
“He’s able to be a consistent scorer for us,” Tidwell said. “He’s an elite athlete that can put the ball in the hole, especially in times when we need it the most. He plays under control and with great composure.”
So, too, did sophomore Mason Hackman. The 6-foot-2 forward added 11 points, but more impressive was his defense. The Blue Devils switched from a zone look to a man-to-man defense after junior forward Drew Buss sank five three-pointers en route to 17 points in the first half, helping the Hilltoppers to a 26-24 halftime lead. Hackman drew the defensive responsibilities on Buss and Buss did not score in the second half.
Now, BHRA will turn its focus to Tuesday.
“We’ll try and get as much info as we can on SHG (Friday night) and into Saturday,” Tidwell said. “We’ll talk with the team on Saturday and develop a scouting report.”
Then, it’s an off day on Sunday for the Blue Devils before practice on Monday for arguably the most-anticipated game in school history.
“The guys have earned the recognition they’re getting,” Tidwell said. “We want to keep this thing rolling.”