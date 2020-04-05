BISMARCK — Gary Tidwell can offer up a couple stories that shed light on the sort of basketball player Drew Reifsteck is.
The first comes from a three-year stretch between when Tidwell was the Danville boys’ basketball coach and when he took over the same role at Bismarck-Henning, now in a cooperative with Rossville-Alvin.
While away from the sideline, Tidwell still was on the hardwood as a referee. And one game he worked featured a seventh-grade Reifsteck and his teammates battling against St. Joseph.
“St. Joe had (Reifsteck’s) team down by 20 points, and he single-handedly brought his team back,” Tidwell said. “So I knew he was going to be a special athlete at that point.”
The second piece of history is much more recent, transpiring after Reifsteck and his BHRA teammates fended off Oakwood in a Feb. 26 Class 2A regional semifinal game.
The Blue Devils won 62-52, but trailed at halftime as Reifsteck produced no points and five turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
“We come off a little bit later to drop off our equipment at the school, and he’s in here working out — shooting baskets with his dad,” Tidwell said. “It really bothered him, and so that’s the thing that I really, really admired about Drew is he’s a big-time player (and) he has just a strong drive to succeed.”
That passion not only delivered BHRA its first-ever sectional championship, as well as a program-best 34-1 record, but also News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year honors to Reifsteck.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard rarely was stopped as the Blue Devils rolled through a majority of their foes. Reifsteck averaged 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds as the definition of a do-it-all athlete.
It landed him Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State first-team status, followed by a spot on the Illinois Mr. Basketball ballot that includes players like Illinois commit Adam Miller, Duke signee DJ Steward, Iowa recruit Ahron Ulis and Maryland recruit Aquan Smart.
“Each and every game, it was my job to take over when need be — whether that be the first quarter, second quarter, third, fourth,” Reifsteck said. “I felt like it was my job to get the team rolling, and whether that be scoring, assisting, stealing, playing tough defense, that’s what I was going to do.”
Reifsteck didn’t have a tough time finding basketball types to look up to.
He started playing the sport in Bismarck’s youth league, run by current BHRA assistant Jim Ribbe.
Reifsteck also hooped it up in the family back yard and basement with older brothers Logan and Blake.
“Their motto was that they were never going to take it easy on me,” Drew Reifsteck said, “so there were a lot of times when I was crying and stuff like that. But that shaped me to who I am.”
Reifsteck remembers always having a basketball in his hands as a youngster. He’d practice dribbling all over the house, to the point where he’d be chastised for his refusal to keep the ball on a court.
Nowadays, Reifsteck’s dribbling causes far more cheers than jeers.
“He’s got really good ball-handling and just good instincts overall,” Tidwell said. “He sees the floor really well, and just throughout his career I haven’t seen anybody that can stop his dribble penetration. And so I think that opened up a lot of things for us.”
Heading into high school, Reifsteck kept a close eye on former Bismarck standouts like Dylan Allen — coincidentally Reifsteck’s cousin — and current BHRA assistant Murad Abbed.
“Those two stick out to me tremendously,” Reifsteck said, “just because they were scorers, elite athletes, the best players in our conference. Just the way they played and carried themselves inspired me.”
So when it was Reifsteck’s turn to inspire a younger generation of Blue Devils, he got right to work cashing in on that opportunity.
Tidwell lists work ethic and leadership as two of Reifsteck’s most integral qualities as a basketball player. And those facets stuck out right away, with Reifsteck receiving varsity minutes during his freshman season.
“As a freshman, he was just this little scrawny kid who was able to hold his own and just (had) a great passion for the game,” Tidwell said. “Just a great competitor, and just very receptive to coaching.”
Reifsteck backs up the “scrawny” descriptor, recalling his ninth-grade size at approximately 5-4 and 110 pounds. He’d already learned to play among the giants before joining the Blue Devils, so no adjustment was required in that regard as he entered the prep realm.
Being the point guard for a high school program, though, meant he had to focus on tasks not normally assigned to newcomers.
“I had to settle things down and take control, even as a freshman,” Reifsteck said. “Vocally I think I came more into the situation my sohphomore and junior years, but I think play and mentally-wise it was my freshman year.”
One important aspect to Reifsteck’s basketball development arrived by chance. As Reifsteck was starting high school, Tidwell was accepting Blue Devils boys’ basketball’s top job.
“That helped tremendously, too,” Reifsteck said. “It helped build our relationship. ... It was very convenient that we came in at the same time.”
When Reifsteck also committed to weight training and conditioning, his size disadvantage started to diminish.
“It was between his sophomore and junior seasons, I just noticed physically a huge difference,” Tidwell said. “He was now playing above the rim, which, for a kid his size, is uncommon. ... (He) just became more explosive and dominant.”
Any show of dominance was temporarily hindered when Reifsteck broke his left hand early in his junior campaign.
The injury happened on a simple play. Reifsteck reached into the lane to offer help defense on a driving opponent. Instead of connecting with the ball, Reifsteck’s fingers got caught in his foe’s shorts.
One went inward awkwardly. Reifsteck treated it like a dislocation and attempted to pop the finger back into place.
“Then I think it cracked, actually,” Reifsteck said. “So I might’ve done worse to it.”
Reifsteck missed 13 games. BHRA went from undefeated to treading water at a few games above .500.
“Drew’s a stat sheet stuffer,” Tidwell said. “So when you take all those components away, it made it very challenging for us. But I think that experience that we went through as a team definitely propelled us to have the awesome season that we had this year.”
Not just from the perspective of the other Blue Devils stepping up in Reifsteck’s absence.
“It was probably the best thing that had happened to me, looking back on it,” Reifsteck said. “It inspired me, and it let me know that I can’t take anything for granted at this point. I’ve got to go out there every night and play my hardest.”
With the majority of BHRA’s roster carrying over from 2018-19 to 2019-2020, Reifsteck and his buddies realized their moment in the sun was upon them.
“I felt like we weren’t all bought in (last season). ... But this year I think we bought in as a team,” Reifsteck said, “and at the end of last year we all kind of knew if we were going to have a year at it, this was going to be our go. So we were all going to have to zone in and get ready for it. That’s what we did.”
The party concluded in heartbreaking fashion, as Reifsteck and Co. dropped a 59-56 decision to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Blue Devils’ inaugural super-sectional appearance on March 10.
Reifsteck had a chance to tie the game in the final five seconds, but his feet came out from under him while trying to shake a defender on a three-point bid. Reifsteck still got a shot off from his knees, clanging the front of the iron.
“They were pressuring me, sending guys at me the whole night,” Reifsteck said. “It stuck out to me, maybe because it was the last game, but also because just how hard I worked. With all the crowd (support), I didn’t feel tired at all until about two hours after the game.”
Much attention has been paid to Reifsteck’s efforts since his senior season came to a close. The all-state and Mr. Basketball recognition is humbling to a kid who also netted all-state status in soccer last fall.
“It’s really moving to think that my play was that exceptional (that) people looked up and found good play from me,” Reifsteck said. “It’s really awesome to see that, from a spectator’s point of view, they think that highly of me.”
These plaudits brought not only praise, but also a new college focus for Reifsteck.
“I think I’m leaning toward basketball, honestly,” Reifsteck said. “Going into the school year, I was pretty dead-set on soccer. We had a really special season in soccer as well (one-loss sectional semifinalist). But this (basketball) season really touched the heart, hit it home.”
Tidwell doesn’t mince words when discussng what Reifsteck can offer a college basketball program.
“He’s a program-changer,” Tidwell said. “Wherever he goes, I think that team’s going to have instant success.”
Reifsteck knows plenty about that. Over his last two prep hoops stints, BHRA lost just twice when Reifsteck was healthy.
He’s hopeful what he and his teammates accomplished allows upcoming Blue Devils to experience similar feelings.
“That was the ultimate goal of this team,” Reifsteck said. “We wanted to do it for ourselves, but we also wanted to leave a school legacy where we’re making a deep run in the postseason every year.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Players of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2020 Drew Reifsteck BHRA
2019 Ryland Holt GCMS
2018 Tim Finke Champaign Central
2017 Kendle Moore Danville
2016 Brandon Trimble St. Joseph-Ogden
2015 Alex Portwood Milford
2014 Michael Finke Centennial
2013 Michael Finke Centennial
2012 Travis Britt Rantoul
2011 Dylan Overstreet Paxton-Buckley-Loda
2010 Rayvonte Rice Centennial
2009 James Kinney Centennial
2008 Verdell Jones III Champaign Central
2007 Verdell Jones III Champaign Central
2006 Jordan Lee Champaign Central
2005 Brent Ruch Blue Ridge
2004 Trent Meacham Centennial
2003 Tyler Smith Unity
2002 Michael McKean CPCI
2001 DaJuan Gouard Danville
2000 Brett Melton Mahomet-Seymour
1999 Brett Melton Mahomet-Seymour
1998 Brian Martin Chrisman
1997 Corey Fox Paxton-Buckley-Loda
1996 Carvell Ammons Centennial
1995 Brian Cardinal Unity
1994 Anthony Coomes Champaign Central
1993 Craig Buchanan Mahomet-Seymour
1992 Kareem Richardson Rantoul
1991 Kareem Richardson Rantoul
1990 Donnell Bivens Rantoul
1989 Brian Martin Buckley-Loda
1988 Dennis Miller Watseka
1987 Walter Hoult Chrisman
1986 Mark Edmundson Arthur