With Class 3A regionals opening Monday throughout Illinois, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers a preview:
Rantoul Regional
No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (19-10)
Players to watch: Grant Coleman (Sr.); Luke Koller (Soph.); Cole Lener (Sr.).
Regular season: The Bulldogs went on a tear over their last 10 games prior to their Friday finale with Mattoon, losing only to state-ranked Lincoln and knocking off the likes of Dunlap, Normal Community and Urbana.
Outlook: M-S has a target on its back in a regional filled with teams that know one another, but also possesses the confidence to keep its roll going to a regional title.
No. 3 Urbana Tigers (16-14)
Players to watch: Chris Cross (Sr.); Bryson Tatum (Sr.); Jermale Young (Jr.).
Regular season: The Tigers had the toughest schedule of area big schools and own two victories over Centennial and one over Champaign Central, but late loss to Mahomet-Seymour still stings.
Outlook: Trying to build off last season’s regional title — the program’s first since 1989 — Urbana will be uber-motivated to gain revenge against M-S in a potential regional final.
No. 5 Centennial Chargers (17-13)
Players to watch: Termarion Howard (Sr.); Axel Laby (Sr.); Amareon Parker (Jr.).
Regular season: Since losing to Urbana by six points on Jan. 24, the Chargers have won eight of 11 — including a rivalry tilt with Champaign Central — and played state-ranked Peoria Notre Dame within two points in one of the three defeats.
Outlook: Centennial’s success is heavily dependent upon being able to play its snug defensive style. If the Chargers can get into that groove, they become tough to beat. A sleeper pick for regional titlist.
No. 6 Champaign Central Maroons (14-15)
Players to watch: Pryce Punkay (Sr.); Isaiah Roosevelt (Jr.); Khailieo Terry (Jr.).
Regular season: The Maroons played a typically-tough schedule that closed Friday with Proviso East and were on the wrong side of many close games, including against Moline, Morton, Normal Community and Centennial.
Outlook: Central is a viable threat to Mahomet-Seymour in the regional semifinals. If the Maroons can get ahead early and close out in such a situation, they may be able to make a run.
No. 9 Rantoul Eagles (5-26)
Players to watch: Kamryn Rome (Sr.); Bryant Shaw (Sr.); Colin Wilkerson (Jr.).
Regular season: Eagles lost their last eight games and own just one victory over a Class 3A foe, achieved against Rochester on Dec. 27.
Outlook: Rantoul would need its best performance of the season to top Champaign Central in the quarterfinals.
Bloomington Regional
No. 4 Danville Vikings (15-15)
Players to watch: Nathanael Hoskins (Jr.); Tevin Smith (Jr.); Robert Stroud (Sr.).
Regular season: The Vikings were hampered heavily by an injury to Smith and a lengthy illness for Hoskins, sending them from 9-3 and receiving state ranking interest to as bad as 10-13 before a late rally.
Outlook: Smith finally returned in last week’s game with Rantoul, and he makes the Vikings a completely different team. Top-seeded Lincoln would be quite a challenge in the regional final, but No. 7 Bloomington is beatable in the semis.