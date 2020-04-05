RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34-1 (1)
Blue Devils experienced heartbreak by losing 59-56 in Class 2A super-sectional, but still achieved deepest postseason plunge in program’s history.
2. Urbana 18-14 (5)
Tigers couldn’t find enough offense against Springfield Lanphier, but won second consecutive Class 3A regional championship after lengthy drought.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27-5 (3)
Panthers blitzed Tuscola in Class 2A regional final — the teams’ third meeting of 2019-2020 — but were held up by Joliet Catholic in the sectional semifinals.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 21-11 (2)
Bulldogs couldn’t quite hang with Urbana in Class 3A regional championship bout, still won 10 of their final 11 games overall to raise stock late in year.
5. Centennial 17-14 (6)
Chargers had fighting chance to drop Urbana in Class 3A regional semifinal, although high-intensity defense still had club among area’s best this season.
6. Danville 16-16 (—)
Vikings rallied late in campaign once Tevin Smith got healthy, came within a few points of taking down powerhouse Lincoln in Class 3A regional title bout.
7. Tuscola 26-4 (4)
Warriors struggled with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in two of their four losses on the season, but return D-I prospect Jalen Quinn, among others, for 2020-21.
8. Ridgeview 25-9 (—)
Mustangs were seven points away from qualifying for a Class 1A super-sectional, settled for yet another sectional appearance under Rodney Kellar.
9. Salt Fork 23-9 (—)
Senior-dominated Storm surprised St. Teresa en route to Class 1A regional crown, couldn’t completely slow Ridgeview in the subsequent sectional semifinal.
10. Champaign Central 16-16 (10)
Battered and bruised Maroons nearly fended off Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A regional play, led by guys like Pryce Punkay and Khailieo Terry.