Not long ago, Ryland Holt was physically present in the area where George Floyd later died.
Holt, a 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, is now a men’s basketball player at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato. The university is about 1 1/2 hours outside Minneapolis, where Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes, setting off a wave of protests throughout the nation this past week.
“It’s pretty crazy that it’s gotten to be such a national thing with the protests and riot(s),” Holt said.
Holt is among the nation’s black athletes searching for answers and letting their voices be heard in the midst of Floyd’s death.
Currently back home in Gibson City, the 2019 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year who helped guide the Falcons to a third-place finish in Class 2A last year, took to Twitter on Monday with a simple, but strong message.
“Interesting to see the social silence in my area,” he wrote.
“Everyone was eager to jump to social media when the lockdown was enforced, but those people are shy now that the conversation is uncomfortable... it IS a problem here!! Let’s talk.”
In speaking with The News-Gazette later Monday, he said that “seeing the violence and looting happening is very sad, and I wish it wouldn’t happen.”
However, he added that people need to understand these events aren’t transpiring in a bubble.
“At the same time, everyone has to realize the pain and terror people of color have been living with for many, many years,” Holt said.
Quemarii Williams, a 2019 Danville graduate who competes for the Manhattan College men’s track and field team in Bronx, N.Y., but is presently back in Danville, echoed that sentiment as well.
“It is 2020, and we definitely should not be having this problem,” said Williams, a 2019 N-G All-Area boys’ track and field first-team selection. “The amount of racist people out there has gone down over the years, but black women and men are still getting treated poorly, and it is not OK.”
Williams, like Holt, said he wishes “protesting didn’t have to come with the ruining of business and violent acts.”
Yet Williams also shares a related viewpoint that has swept across social media since Floyd’s death.
“This is the only way that we will be heard, man,” Williams said. “Peaceful protests have not worked, and I don’t know if they ever will work at this point, man. I just hope situations like this just disappear and we can thrive as a nation because there are greater things to learn and do in life rather than hate one another.”
Williams also has a son, Quevan, who turns 14 months old Wednesday. Quemarii Williams’ approach to the dynamic between black people and police is heavily influenced by Quevan.
“I’ll be devastated if something like that happens (to) him,” Quemarii Williams said. “I have to be the role model in how to interact with a cop, making sure I’m exercising my rights to the fullest extent and, no matter what, do not let any officer take advantage of you by any means.
“My son will know his laws and what not to do.”
The strained relationship between black Americans and U.S. law enforcement is something Holt believes can and must be altered in order for any meaningful race relations progress to occur.
“The way to end this madness is to have police recognize the fear their uniforms entail and, like many police have begun to do, walk or march with the protesters,” Holt said. “The ‘violence answers violence’ motto is such a terrible cycle that America is stuck in, and it’s going to take a lot of strength from both sides to end it.”