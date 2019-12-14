In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Tri-Point 63, Westville 53. Bryce Burnett drilled nine field goals en route to 24 points for the Tigers (0-5), but they couldn’t quite keep up in their second tournament appearance. This marked Westville’s closest result of the young season, as Raef Burke connected on three first-quarter field goals and compiled 19 points in the setback.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Arthur Christian School 40. The host Knights (3-2) turned away their in-town enemy, the Conquering Riders (0-7), in a nonconference battle.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Schlarman 52. Drew Reifsteck rattled off a 28-point night for the host Blue Devils (7-0), who remained spotless in the Vermilion Valley Conference when they dispatched the Hilltoppers (3-8). Mason Hackman’s 14 points served as the next-best scoring mark for BHRA. Jamal Taylor’s team-leading 16 points included a pair of deep makes for Schlarman.
Blue Ridge 58, Fisher 52. Despite shooting just 12 of 33 from the free0throw line, the host Knights (4-4) held off the Bunnies (1-6) in non-league play. Wayne Bowns led four Blue Ridge players in double figures scoring with 15 points, followed closely by Zach Stephens’ 14 points, Cole Stephens’ 13 points and Lane Nichols’ 12 points. Fisher, which outscored its opponent 18-14 in the final period, received 17 points from Carson Brozenec and 16 points from Will Delaney.
Danville 67, Bloomington 65. The visiting Vikings (4-2) trailed by 10 points at halftime and by 11 with less than six minutes on the clock, but a huge rally allowed them to sneak away with a Big 12 Conference success. Tevin Smith’s 28 points and Nathanael Hoskins’ 23 led the charge for Danville, which outscored its enemy 22-9 in the last 5 minutes, 49 seconds.
El Paso-Gridley 58, Ridgeview 41. The visiting Mustangs (6-1) struggled across the middle two quarters during a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat, the program’s first loss of the season. Reece Ramirez’s 13 points and Garrett Stevens’ 11 points keyed Ridgeview, which was outbucketed 32-15 across the second and third periods. Stevens also led the Mustangs on the boards with five rebounds.
Judah Christian 73, Greenview 30. Noah Jackson converted three of the 10 three-pointers made by the visiting Tribe (7-2) in their easy East Central Illinois Conference win. Jackson led the club with 14 points as 11 different Judah players banked at least one point apiece. Also reaching double figures scoring for the Tribe were Joe Linsner (13 points, a trio of threes) and Khani Thomas (11 points).
Normal Community 60, Champaign Central 52. The visiting Maroons (4-5) endured their third loss by fewer than 10 points, this one in a Big 12 meeting. Pryce Punkay led Central in scoring with 20 points, while Isaiah Roosevelt chipped in 11 points.
Oakwood 59, Chrisman 55. A balanced offensive output from the visiting Comets (6-4) allowed them to both stave off the Cardinals (0-5) and pick up their first win in VVC action. Isaiah Ruch sank 8 of 9 free throws on his way to 12 points for Oakwood, which gained another 12 points from Brevin Wells and 11 points from Jackson Powell.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70, Clifton Central 60. Trey VanWinkle was the big point producer for the visiting Panthers (4-0), who picked up a Sangamon Valley Conference victory and remained perfect on the campaign. VanWinkle recorded 25 points to pace PBL offensively.
Peoria 53, Centennial 44. The visiting Chargers (3-4) suffered their third consecutive defeat, this one in Big 12 play.
Peoria Manual 80, Urbana 78. Jermale Young sank one of his six three-pointers in the overtime period for the host Tigers (4-4), but they didn’t have quite enough gas to pull off the upset of Class 3A’s fifth-ranked unit. Young finished with 26 points to go with 23 from Bryson Tatum, 12 points from Mario Turner and 11 points from Chris Cross.
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Rantoul 37. Ty Pence knocked down a quartet of three-pointers for the host Spartans (6-0), who notched an Illini Prairie Conference triumph versus the Eagles (0-5). Pence compiled 22 points to arrive more than halfway to his foe’s total score, and Conner Hodge racked up eight points and eight rebounds for SJ-O. Rantoul was led by Kamryn Rome’s 11 points and Jaxson Freeman’s nine points.
Tuscola 69, Uni High 29. Jalen Quinn rushed to 22 points for the host Warriors (3-0), who pushed out to a 44-8 halftime edge and coasted from there in defeating the Illineks (1-9) during a nonconference showcase. Cole Cunningham’s 10 points, Jacob Kibler’s five rebounds and Grant Hardwick’s five assists also paved the way for Tuscola to succeed. Ian Evenson collected nine points to pace Uni High.
Unity 59, Clinton 34. Both Jared Routh and Brady Porter put down three three-pointers apiece for the visiting Rockets (2-6), who won for the second time in its last three tries by pushing away from the Maroons (3-6). Routh posted 14 points and Porter 13 for Unity to go with 11 from Karson Ewerks. Zeke Hickman led all scorers with 17 points for Clinton.
In girls’ basketball
Fisher 52, Blue Ridge 27. The visiting Bunnies (2-7) stormed out to a 21-7 advantage in the first quarter on the power of five three-pointers, eventually easing past the Knights (4-8) in a nonconference event. Sidney Hood drained three of those distance shots and finished with a game-high 16 points for Fisher, which received a pair of triples and 12 total points from Kylee Bishop. Blue Ridge, which played just six athletes on the night, netted 14 points from Jenna Mozingo.
COLIN LIKAS